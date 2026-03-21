Bullish Aktie
WKN DE: A41FDL / ISIN: KYG169101204
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21.03.2026 22:58:41
Biotech Stock Up 72% Sees $8 Million Sale, but Here's Why One Fund Still Seems Bullish
Kynam Capital Management disclosed in a February 17, 2026, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 469,041 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX), an estimated $8.18 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Kynam Capital Management sold 469,041 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of the shares sold was $8.18 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the fund’s Syndax position increased by $38.07 million, a figure that captures both trading and share price movements.Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel cancer therapies. The company leverages a focused pipeline strategy aimed at high-need oncology indications, supported by strategic collaborations and licensing agreements. Its emphasis on targeted therapies and partnerships positions it to address unmet medical needs in hematologic malignancies and immune-related disorders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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