Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - ADVB Surges +73%, BLFS Rises After Acquisition, FBRX, SLN, LBRX

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on July 22, 2026, driven by key catalysts including prospective clinical trial results and announced acquisitions.

Advanced Biomed Inc. (ADVB)

Advanced Biomed is a biotechnology company advancing biomedical technologies for cancer detection and precision medicine. Shares surged over 73% to hit a 52-week high of $18.73 on Wednesday.

The company has developed various devices employing microfluidic biochips for rapid assays in cancer diagnosis, including A+Pre and AC-1000, which have received clearance from the National Medicinal Products Administration (NMPA) of China. The company is also developing immunostaining kits and is currently evaluating an early screening kit for lung cancer, designed to identify malignant and benign nodules in pulmonary tissue.

For the first quarter of this year, the company reported a net income of $5.98 million. Earlier this month, the company disclosed entering a securities purchase agreement to acquire Accellent Technologies for approximately $1 million.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS)

BioLife provides various bioproduction products and services for the global cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry. The company recorded a 52-week high in share price on Wednesday, rising over 6% to reach $31.49 per share.

On Wednesday, BioLife announced that Repligen (RGEN) would acquire the company for a total enterprise value of about $1.5 billion. With the acquisition, Repligen gains the company's extensive product portfolio of cell-processing and thawing solutions, biopreservation media for cryogenic techniques among other cell-preserving technologies.

Earlier this year, the company reported a first quarter net income of $1.2 million and anticipated a full year revenue between $112.5 million and $115 million for 2026, reflecting a growth of 17%-20%.

Forte Biosciences Inc. (FBRX)

Forte Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new therapies for autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases. The company's stock reached a 52-week high of $56.84 after rising over 11% in intraday trading on Wednesday.

The company's lead product is FB102, a proprietary molecule under Phase 2 evaluation for treating celiac disease, which received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the same. The drug is also being assessed as a potential treatment for vitiligo and alopecia areata. Earlier this month, positive results were reported from the Phase 1 vitiligo trial.

In April 2026, Forte gained about $172 million in gross proceeds through a public offering. Topline data from the Phase 2 trial for FB102 in celiac disease is expected later this year.

Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN)

Silence Therapeutics is a biotechnology company engaged in the discovery of drugs utilizing short interfering RNA (siRNA) to treat genetic diseases through the mechanism of RNA silencing. Shares rose over 9% in intraday trading on Wednesday to reach a 52-week high of $11.90.

Zerlasiran is currently under development by the company, and utilizes siRNA to treat cardiovascular diseases caused by plaque-buildup in arteries. A Phase 3 trial determining the drug's efficacy in treating high-risk atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease is due to begin. Another siRNA candidate, Divesiran, is also under evaluation in the Phase 2 SANRECO trial for Polycythemia vera, with topline results expected in the third quarter of 2026.

Silence continues drug discovery using the company's proprietary mRNAi-GOLD platform, and is currently assessing SLN-312, a novel candidate identified through the platform, in treating dyslipidemia.

LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBRX)

LB Pharmaceuticals operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing drugs primarily for neuropsychiatric disorders. On Wednesday, the company saw a 52-week high of $36.59, ending the day's trade up over 10%.

The lead product of the company is LB-102, a potentially first-in-class benzamide therapy for schizophrenia, that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial. The drug previously demonstrated a higher efficacy over a placebo and showed a consistent safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics profile in a Phase 2 study.

On Wednesday LB announced that topline results from the Phase 3 NOVA-2 trial for LB-102 would be reported in the first half of 2027, earlier than previously expected. Due to rapid enrollment and the consequent accelerated progress of the study, the company anticipates an FDA meeting to discuss a new drug application (NDA) for LB-102 in the second half of 2027.