Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - ALMR +30% On Q2 Reports, DYN, CGEM, DXCM, CAH

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on August 11, 2026, driven up by key catalysts such as positive quarterly or full year reports.

Alamar Biosciences Inc. (ALMR)

Alamar Biosciences is a proteomics company that has develops a liquid biopsy platform alongside instruments and services for the early detection of diseases. Following a rise of over 30%, the company hit a 52-week high of $38.54 on Tuesday.

On Monday, the company stated that net losses in the second quarter widened to $13.19 million, compared to $7.02 million in the previous year. Total revenue surged to $29.43 million, compared to $16.16 million reported a year ago, primarily driven by significant product revenues of $23.27 million.

Alamar estimates full year revenues in 2026 to lie between $116 million and $120 million, representing a midpoint growth of 59% relative to 2025.

The company also announced expansions to partnerships with the Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative and Gates Ventures to build a dataset of biomarkers associated with Alzheimer's disease other neurodegenerative conditions. This national proteomics initiative will utilize the company's NULISAseq Neuro 220 panel to accelerate biomarker discovery, and is expected to be completed in 2027.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company focused on developing therapies for neuromuscular diseases. Shares rose a 52-week high of $27.13 on Tuesday.

For the second quarter, the company recorded a net loss of $178.6, compared to $110.9 in the previous year due to increased operating expenses associated with final-stage clinical evaluation of its lead drug candidates.

The company is developing Z-Rostudirsen for patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) amenable to exon 51 skipping. In mid-July 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) submitted for the drug, and a response for the same is expected in January 2027. Z-Rostudirsen continues to be evaluated in the Phase 3 FORZETTA trial for DMD, and is also being advanced for Myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

The company is also evaluating Z-Basivarsen for DM1, with a BLA submission anticipated in the third quarter of 2027.

Cullinan Therapeutics Inc. (CGEM)

Cullinan Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engagers for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's stock reached a 52-week high of $19.82 after rising over 7% in Tuesday's trade.

The company recorded a lower loss of $53.7 million in the second quarter, compared to $70.1 million a year ago.

Drug candidates currently in the pipeline include CLN-978, which is being developed for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and Sjogren's disease. The company plans to expand trials into Phase 2 for SLE, lupus nephritis, and RA in early 2027. Velinotamig is also under analyses for various autoimmune cytopenias, with a Phase 1/2 basket study set to begin in 2027.

CLN-049 is being developed for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) as a Phase 2 registrational trial is planned for the third quarter of 2026. The new drug application (NDA) for Zipalertinib in treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) was accepted by the FDA, and a decision issued by February 2027.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)

Cardinal Health operates as a healthcare company offering pharmaceutical services, medical and laboratory products, home-health and direct-to-patient facilities. Shares rose to a 52-week high of $258.30 on Tuesday.

The company reported fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026 financial results on Tuesday, noting a 14% growth in revenues from $222.6 billion in 2025 to $254.2 billion in 2026. This resulted in a 10% increase in net earnings, which totaled $1.7 billion or $7.23 per share.

Cardinal recently expanded its Home Solutions business by acquiring the Diabetes Health business of AdaptHealth Corp., and Strive Medical, which offers urology solutions. The company currently provides various mobility aids, enteral feeding devices, surgical and anesthesia tools, patient monitoring gadgets, and protective equipment for infection control.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM)

DexCom is a medical device company that designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems to manage diabetes and metabolic health. On Tuesdsy, the company reached a 52-week high of $89.56 after rising over 2% in the intraday trade.

The company markets the Dexcom G7, used for real-time monitoring of blood glucose levels in diabetic patients. The wearable CGM device consists of a combined sensor-transmitter that alerts the user prior to hypoglycemic periods while predicting future trends.

In the second quarter of 2026 DexCom saw revenue grow 13% on a year-over-year basis to $1.31 billion. This was driven by a 11% revenue growth in the U.S. and a 19% growth in sales internationally.

Full year revenues for 2026 are projected at $5.18 billion to $5.25 billion according to company estimates, reflecting a sustained 11% to 13% growth.

This Day In History:

In 1905, Erwin Chargaff was born in Austria-Hungary, and went on to pioneer several advancements in biochemistry, microbiology, and genetics. His work lay the foundations that helped determine the structure and chemical nature of DNA. In a 1950 paper, he established the famous Chargaff Rules, which plainly stated that the proportions of adenine and thymine, and cytosine and guanine, were equal in DNA, thus validating the theory of complementary base pairing. Chargaff once said that - "Science is wonderfully equipped to answer the question 'How?', but it gets terribly confused when you ask the question 'Why?'."