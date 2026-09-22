Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - AMRX, BLSM, NEOG. NEO

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on September 22, 2026, driven by key catalysts such as positive quarterly reports or results from clinical trials.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and manufactures generic drugs and biosimilar medications.

Shares rose over 7% to a 52-week high of $21.17 on Monday.

The company received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week for its generic Lanreotide injection, a biosimilar of Ipsen's SOMATULINE, used to treat acromegaly, neuroendocrine tumors, and carcinoid syndrome.

In August, Amneal completed the acquisition of Kashiv BioSciences LLC, a biologics company, to facilitate the company's plans to become a top affordable medicines provider.

BlossomHill Therapeutics Inc. (BLSM)

BlossomHill Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small-molecule medicines for the treatment of rare cancers.

Shares climbed over 6% to a 52-week high of $27.99 on Monday.

The company began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 7, 2026, earning about $150 million in an initial public offering (IPO).

Last month, BlossomHill reported positive updates from the Phase 1/2 study for BH-30643 in advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). BH-30643 is the company's lead drug candidate and showed an effective disease control rate of 88% by inhibition of cancer cells with EGFR mutations in preclinical studies.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Neogen is engaged in developing food safety solutions for humans and animals, manufacturing products for use in factory and agricultural settings.

On Monday, the company saw shares rise over 2% to a 52-week high of $13.34 in intraday trading.

The company reported financial results for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year last month, recording a revenue of $225 million driven by a core growth of 4.3%. This contributed to a full fiscal year revenue of $870 million, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 2.7%.

The company is advancing its Petrifilm product that facilitates multiple microbiological or biochemical assay protocols in one simultaneous plating. Large-scale manufacture of the films for food safety analysis is slated to begin in November 2026. Additionally, Neogen announced the sale of its global genomics business to Zoetis Inc. by the end of the first half of the fiscal year 2027.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

NeoGenomics functions as a diagnostics company offering cancer tests designed using precision medicine.

Shares reached a 52-week high of $20.05 on Monday.

Last month, the company announced receiving Medicare and Medicaid coverage for its RaDaR ST test, used to measure the extent of response to immunotherapy in patients with solid tumors. For the second quarter of this year, revenues increased 11% to $202 million, driven by a clinical revenue growth of 14%. This resulted in the company turning a profit of $2 million from a loss of $45 million in the previous year.

This Day In History:

On this day in 1971, David Vetter, known famously as 'The Bubble Boy' was born. Vetter was diagnosed with X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), which essentially deprived him of a functioning immune system his whole life. The rare genetic disorder confined him to a plastic-lined, sterile environment, thus earning him his nickname. The only time he left his sterile room was to play with his friends in a NASA-issued spacesuit, and shortly before his death at 12-years-old after a failed bone marrow transplant.