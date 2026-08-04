Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - ANGO, ANIK, ELOX, YARW, PLSE

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on August 3, 2026, driven by key catalysts such as upcoming quarterly reports or the initiation of clinical trials.

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO)

AngioDynamics, a medical technology company, specializes in developing technology to improve vascular blood flow and cancer treatment. The company saw shares climb to a 52-week high of $15.41 in intraday trading on Monday.

The company is developing its proprietary NanoKnife system that utilizes irreversible electroporation (IRE) technology to repair otherwise-inaccessible tissue damage. It recently received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the RELIEF study, evaluating the NanoKnife IRE in treating benign prostate hyperplasia. Furthermore, positive data was reported from the PRESERVE trial assessing the NanoKnife system in focal ablation of intermediate-risk prostate cancer.

Financial results of the company for the fiscal year 2026 were released last week, showing $320.2 million in net sales for the year. This indicated a 9.4% year-over-year growth in net sales, driven by an 18.4% increase in Med Tech net sales.

Estimates for the 2027 fiscal year forecast net sales of $336 million to $341 million, and sales of Med Tech devices to increase by 12%-15%.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)

Eloxx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the production of small molecule drugs that target the ribosome to inhibit the translation of nonsense mutations and promote the production of functional proteins. Shares rose over 5% to reach a 52-week high of $19.36 on Monday.

The company was uplisted on the Nasdaq Capital Market on June 9, 2026, issuing over 5 million shares in common stock or pre-funded warrants in a public offering for an estimated $66 million in proceeds.

Drug candidates currently in the pipeline include ZKN-013 for treating rare skin diseases such as recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB) and junctional epidermolysis bullosa (JEB). ZKN-013 has been licensed to Almirall, which is carrying out a Phase 1 study on the drug. The compound Exlauren is also under evaluation for treating nonsense mutation Alport syndrome (NMAS) and nonsense mutation autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (NMADPKD). Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics is a joint preservation company, specializing in the development of early interventional orthopedic solutions for osteoarthritis and regenerative medicine. The company saw shares rise over 7.55% to a 52-week high of $21.11 on Monday.

Last month, the company reported a second quarter revenue of $32.6 million, marking a year-over-year growth of 17%. This was driven by increased sales of Monovisc, a hyaluronic acid viscosupplement pain relief therapy marketed alongside a similar therapy, Orthovisc.

Total revenues are expected to grow 5% to 10% in 2026, with a flat to 5% growth predicted for 2027.

Drug candidates in the company's pipeline include Cingal, a non-opioid pain injection for osteoarthritis currently in a bioequivalence study; and Hyalofast, a resorbable scaffold for single stage cartilage regeneration presently in trials to facilitate pre-market approval.

Yarrow Bioscience Inc. (YARW)

Yarrow Bioscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies for autoimmune thyroid diseases. Following a recent stock split, the company reached a high of $37.15 on Monday.

The company is developing YB-101, a monoclonal antibody targeting the thyroid stimulating hormone receptor (TSHR) to potentially treat Grave's disease or thyroid eye disease. The therapy has received a Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Dosing was recently initiated in a Phase 2a/Phase 2b trial for the drug, with Phase 2a data expected in the second half of next year.

In July, Yarrow completed a merger with VYNE Therapeutics, and gained about $200 million via private financing. The company believes that its current cash runway will facilitate operations into 2028.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company, that employs nanopulse technology for the treatment of various disorders. The company's stock climbed over 7.4% in intraday trading to a 52-week high of $38.29 on Tuesday.

The company markets the nPulse system, a Nanosecond Pulsed Field-Ablation platform used to eliminate benign lesions of the skin. The nPulse Vybrance percutaneous elsectrode system is also used for soft tissue ablation during surgeries, and has shown success in the removal of thyroid nodules.

The nPulse Cardiac Catheter System is under assessment for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. In the first quarter of this year, Pulse reported total revenues of $0.4 million.

The company is expected to announce its second quarterly financial results on August 6, 2026.