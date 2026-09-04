Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - ATTO, HALO, IKT, TVTX, ATRC

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on September 3, 2026, as various clinical trials reported financial results and reached certain regulatory milestones.

Attovia Therapeutics Inc. (ATTO)

Attovia Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers new drug candidates using its proprietary ATTOBODY biparatopic biologics platform.

On Thursday, the company saw shares touch a 52-week high of $24.32 after a rise of over 4% in intraday trading.

The company debuted on the Nasdaq Global Market on August 5, 2026, with an initial public offering (IPO) that generated gross proceeds of $332.4 million.

Drug candidates in the pipeline include ATTO-1310, which recently completed a Phase 1 trial for chronic pruritic diseases. Additionally, ATTO-2306, a bispecific antibody for atopic dermatitis, and ATTO-1091, a trispecific antibody for inflammatory bowel diseases, are both scheduled to begin a Phase 1 trial in the first half of 2026. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the production of proprietary enzymes and devices.

Following a rise in intraday trading, shares hit a 52-week high of $111.15 on Thursday.

The company pioneered the design of the ENHANZE drug delivery system to facilitate the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids. The company also markets the Hypercon technology, Hylenex and XYOSTED, which utilize auto-injector technology.

Halozyme reported a second quarter revenue of $480 million, reflecting a 48% year-over-year growth, primarily driven by a 50% surge in royalty payments. The company estimates full year revenues in 2026 to increase by 31% to 37%, lying in the range of $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT)

Inhikibase Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company specializing in developing therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, primarily pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Shares increased to $2.61, a 52-week high during intraday trading on Thursday.

The lead drug candidate of the company, IKT-001, is an oral formulation of imatinib mesylate developed for the treatment of PAH that received an Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The drug is currently in the Phase 3 IMPROVE-PAH trial, which enrolled its first patient in April 2026.

For the second quarter of this year, the company reported a net loss of $19.6 million, compared to $9.9 million in the previous year.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)

AtriCure provides various technologies to treat Atrial fibrillation or Afib, which is an irregular heart rhythm originating in the upper heart chambers known as atria.

Shares climbed to a 52-week high of $53.50 in Thursday's trade.

Among the company's products is the Isolator Synergy surgical ablation system, used to repair faulty atrial walls that cause Afib. The system was the first medical device for treating persistent Afib that received FDA approval. Other treatments include AtriClip, that acts as a left atrial appendage (LAA) exclusion system, the minimally invasive Hybrid AF therapy, and the cryoICE cryoSPHERE and cryoXT probes for temporary ablation to block peripheral nerve signaling.

For the second quarter of this year, the company reported a revenue of $153.6 million, reflecting a 12.8% growth. Revenue for the full year of 2026 are estimated between $602 million and $610 million, considerably higher than the $534 million recorded last year.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for rare kidney and metabolic diseases.

Shares climbed to a 52-week high of $66.24 on Thursday.

Last month, the company reported that total revenue in the second quarter reached $169 million, compared to $114 million in 2025. FILSPARI was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2026 as a treatment for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). Sales of the drug in the U.S. exceeded $141 million.

Travere's pipeline includes the drug candidate Pegtibatinase, currently under evaluation for classical homocystinuria (HCU) in the Phase 3 HARMONY trial. Civorebrutinib is also being developed for the treatment of primary membranous nephropathy (pMN) and other renal indications.

This Day in History:

On this day in 1992, Nobel prize-winning geneticist Barbara McClintock passed away. McClintock earned a PhD in botany in the 1930s, and went on to study the cytogenetics of corn kernels at the Cold Spring Harbour laboratory. Here, she discovered that certain genes that decided the color of corn kernels rearranged themselves in different parts of the chromosome, and turned 'on' or 'off'. These were termed 'jumping genes' or transposons, and are responsible for a significant aspect of evolution that determines an organism's reaction to its environment. McClintock once stated that - "If you know you are on the right track, if you have this inner knowledge, then nobody can turn you off. No matter what they say."