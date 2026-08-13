Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - BIVI +22%, XNCR, ANRO, HAE, ACAD

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on August 12, 2026, driven up by key catalysts such as positive quarterly reports or promising results from clinical trials.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI)

BioVie is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for neurological and advanced liver diseases. Shares surged over 22% to a 52-week high of $3.79 in Wednesday's trade.

The lead drug candidate of the company is Bezisterim, which targets neuroinflammation and insulin resistance linked to Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. The Phase 2 SUNRISE-PD trial evaluated the drug for Parkinson's disease and reported positive results last week as the study met its primary endpoint.

Bezisterim was found to improve blood-based biomarkers of the disease and reduced associated inflammation. A Phase 3 trial is being designed to further validate these findings.

For the first quarter of this year, the company reported a loss of $5.72 million, significantly higher than the $2.79 million from last year.

Xencor Inc. (XNCR)

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company currently advancing a portfolio of engineered antibodies to treat cancers and autoimmune diseases. On Wednesday the company saw a 52-week high of $23.34, closing the day up over 4%.

The company recorded revenues of about $51.22 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $43.61 million, primarily driven by non-cash royalties and collaboration revenue. Xencor received a $10 million milestone payment from Zenas BioPharma on the submission of a biologic license application for Obexelimab, and is due to receive up to $105 million from Alexion following a settlement of a dispute regarding royalties on Ultomiris.

The company is currently advancing XmAb942 in the global Phase 2b XENITH-UC trial for treating ulcerative colitis, with interim results expected by the year-end 2026. XmAb819 is under development for treating advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), and XmAb541 as a therapy for advanced gynecologic and germ cell tumors.

Alto Neuroscience Inc. (ANRO)

Alto Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing several precision therapies for neuropsychiatric disorders. The company saw shares rise to a 52-week high of $29.70 on Wednesday.

In the second quarter of this year the company sustained a loss of $27.6 million, relatively more than the $17.7 million from a year ago.

The company's lead drug candidates are ALTO-207 for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and ALTO-300 for major depressive disorder (MDD), both of which are under a Phase 2 evaluation to confirm efficacy in biomarker positive patients. A Phase 3 trial for ALTO-207 in TRD as an adjunctive therapy is planned for early 2027.

Further drugs in the pipeline include ALTO-100 for bipolar depression and ALTO-101 for schizophrenia, in addition to ALTO-203 and ALTO-202 for MDD.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE)

Haemonetics is a medical technology company providing various hospital technology solutions including plasma collection systems and donor management software. Shares reached a 52-week high of $91.39 on Wednesday.

The company reported financial results for the first quarter ending June 27, 2026, for the fiscal year of 2027 last week, and highlighted a 5.6% revenue increase to $339 million.

Haemonetics offers plasma and blood management solutions through its Apheresis business that markets an end-to-end plasma collection system, the ACP 215 cell processor containing frozen red blood cells to minimize bacterial contamination, and software platforms to manage plasma donors. Additionally, its Medsurg business provides various interventional technologies and proprietary OEM sensors to facilitate commercial and medical device integration.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

ACADIA is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing medicines for neurological and rare diseases. The company's stock rose to 52-week high of $29.85 per share on Wednesday.

The company markets NUPLAZID to treat hallucinations and delusions related to Parkinson's disease, and DAYBUE for the treatment of Rett Syndrome in adults and pediatric patients. Remlifanserin is currently under a Phase 2 evaluation for Alzheimer's disease psychosis and received an FDA Fast Track designation for the same.

Last week, ACADIA reported second quarter earnings and highlighted a profit of $32 million, compared to $27 million in the previous year.

For the full year of 2026, revenues are projected between $1.24 billion and $1.30 billion, considerably higher than the $1.07 billion earned in 2025. NUPLAZID sales are expected to reach $460 million to $490 million, while DAYBUE global sales are forecast at $480 million to $510 million, according to company estimates.

This Day In History:

On this day in 1990, paleontologist Susan Hendrickson discovered one of the largest and most intact remains of a Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur. Following a flat tire that delayed leaving an excavation site, Hendrickson explored a cliff nearby the Cheyenne river, part of a Native American reservation in the South Dakota hills. In a serendipitous turn, she spotted a protruding bone that later proved to be the rib of a 67-million-year-old T. rex. Following the thorough recovery of the fossil, the skeleton was determined to be 90 percent complete and received the nickname 'Sue' to honor its discoverer. Hendrickson once quipped - "Somehow, I think we like to be put in our place by awesome things. Dinosaurs do that."