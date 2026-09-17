Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - BLSM +18% On Positive Trial Data, ADPT, ILMN, CBLL, NEOG

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on September 16, 2026, driven by positive results from clinical trials or an upcoming conference participation.

BlossomHill Therapeutics Inc. (BLSM)

BlossomHill Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small-molecule medicines for the treatment of rare cancers.

Shares surged over 18% to a 52-week high of $27.11 on Wednesday.

The company began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 7, 2026, earning about $150 million in an initial public offering (IPO).

Earlier this week, BlossomHill reported positive updates from the Phase 1/2 study for BH-30643 in advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). BH-30643 is the company's lead drug candidate, and showed an effective disease control rate of 88% by inhibition of cancer cells with EGFR mutations in preclinical studies.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Neogen is engaged in developing food safety solutions for humans and animals, manufacturing products for use in factory and agricultural settings.

On Wednesday, shares climbed over 2% to a 52-week high of $12.91 in intraday trading.

The company reported financial results for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year on last month, recording a revenue of $225 million driven by a core growth of 4.3%. This contributed to a full fiscal year revenue of $870 million, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 2.7%.

The company is advancing its Petrifilm product that facilitates multiple microbiological or biochemical assay protocols in one simultaneous plating. Large-scale manufacture of the films for food safety analysis is slated to begin in November 2026. Additionally, Neogen announced the sale of its global genomics business to Zoetis Inc. by the end of the first half of the fiscal year 2027.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN)

Illumina is engaged in a genomics approach to human health, providing DNA sequencing and array-based technologies for research and clinical purposes. The company's stock climbed to a 52-week high of $236 on Wednesday. For the second quarter of this year, the company recorded a revenue growth of 9.5% from last year, amounting to $1.59 billion. Revenues for the full year of 2026 are estimated to range between $4.60 billion and $4.64 billion, reflecting a potential organic growth of over 5%. Illumina offers various services through next generation sequencing (NGS) technology, microarrays, and bioinformatics software to analyse genomics data.

CeriBell Inc. (CBLL)

CeriBell is a medical technology company developing devices for the diagnosis and management of patients with neurological disorders.

Shares reached a 52-week high of $25.63 on Wednesday.

Revenues in the second quarter of 2026 amounted to $28.1 million, a 33% increase from the previous year. The company raised estimates for full year revenues to $114 million to $117 million, a 28% to 31% rise from the prior year.

The company markets the CeriBell System, an FDA-cleared, point-of-care, novel electroencephalography (EEG) platform enabling rapid diagnosis and monitoring of patients with neurological conditions like epilepsy.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that utilise the adaptive response of the immune system.

The company saw shares rise over 3% to a new 52-week high of $28.72 in Wednesday's trade.

The company's business is primarily divided into two segments addressing minimal residue disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine, respectively. In the second quarter of this year, the MRD business contributed 92% of revenue, totalling $71.6 million.

Full year revenues are forecast between $268 million to $278 million, indicating an estimated growth of 26% to 31%.

This Day In History:

On this day in 1987, the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer was signed and adopted by members of the United Nation. The environmental agreement sought to phase out the number of man-made chemicals that degraded ozone molecules in the stratosphere, including chlorofluorocarbons, carbon tetrachloride, methyl chloroform, and halons. The cessation of over-production of these compounds had an unprecedented effect on the ozone layer, which recovered extensively due to the joint actions of about 191 countries. In 2007, this day was deemed the International Ozone Day by the UN.