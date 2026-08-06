Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - BVS, TVTX, ODTX, CRL Climb With Q2 Results, ACRS

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on August 5, 2026, primarily driven by positive quarterly reports.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS)

Bioventus is a medical device company that focuses on technology for pain management and musculoskeletal issues. The company touched a 52-week high of $15.89 in share price, rising over 13% in Wednesday's trade.

Second quarter earnings were reported on Wednesday, with revenues for the company rising 4% to $153 million. This was primarily driven by a revenue growth of 12.8% in the Pain Treatments segment, which earned over $72 million.

The company estimates net sales to lie between $600 million and $610 million for the full year of 2026, reflecting a potential growth of 6% to 7%. Earnings per share (EPS) for the full year 2026 are expected to reach $0.75 to $0.79.

The company markets DUROLANE, GELSYN, and SUPARTZ FX, which are non-surgical injections of hyaluronic acid to manage joint pain in osteoarthritis, and EXOGEN, an ultrasonic technique to treat bone fractures. Bioventus also offers various peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) systems, including TalisMann, StimTrial and StimRouter to treat chronic nerve pain.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of novel molecule products for treating immuno-inflammatory diseases. Shares peaked at a 52-week high of $6.51 on Wednesday, closing the day's trade up over 6%.

For the first quarter of this year, the company recorded a net loss of $19 million, with about $2 million gained from contract research and licensing revenues.

The company is advancing the monoclonal antibody Bosakitug in a Phase 2 trial for treating atopic dermatitis (AD), and topline results are anticipated by the fourth quarter of 2026. The drug candidate ATI-052 is also being evaluated in a Phase 1b trial for AD, and a Phase 2b program for asthma, scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

ATI-2138, an inhibitor of ITK3 and JAK, is being assessed for treating lichen planus, a chronic form of dermatitis. The company plans to initiate a Phase 2 basket study in the second half of 2026.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Wednesday saw shares climb 12% to a 52-week high of $66.24.

On Tuesday, the company reported that total revenue in the second quarter reached $169 million, compared to $114 million in the previous year. FILSPARI was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2026 as a treatment for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). Sales of the drug in the U.S. exceeded $141 million, and the company is seeking approval for the same in Japan.

Travere's pipeline includes the drug candidate Pegtibatinase, currently under evaluation for classical homocystinuria (HCU) in the Phase 3 HARMONY trial. Civorebrutinib is also being developed for the treatment of primary membranous nephropathy (pMN) and other renal indications.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL)

Charles River Laboratories is engaged in aspects of drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing. Shares shot up to a 52-week high of $266, up over 11% on Wednesday.

The company released second quarter earnings on Wednesday, recording a revenue of over $1 billion, a marginal 2.7% decrease from the previous year.

Growth was seen in the Manufacturing Solutions and Discovery, and Safety Assessment segments. However, these gains were offset by a decline in Research Models and Solutions revenue, and a divestiture in the CDMO and Cell Solutions segment that amounted to $63 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share for the full year of 2026 are estimated to rise by $0.25 at mid-point.

The company has continued to develop transgenic rodents to facilitate pre-clinical research and safety testing and reportedly provided mice models facilitating testing of over 90% of drugs receiving FDA approval in 2025. Additionally, the company offers cell-line manufacture, toxicology testing, in vivo tools for human organoid assessment, and pre-clinical validation of antivirals.

Odyssey Therapeutics Inc. (ODTX)

Odyssey Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the production of precision medicines targeting autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. On Wednesday, the company's stock jumped over 4% to $21.41, a 52-week high in share price.

The company began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market in May 2026. Second quarter results and updates on its clinical pipeline on were provided on Wednesday, highlighting the Phase 2 development of its lead drug candidate OD-001. The drug has completed a Phase 2a expansion study for ulcerative colitis, with data expected to be presented at a conference in October 2026. A Phase 2b monotherapy trial and a Phase 2a combination trial with vedolizumab are anticipated for the second half of 2026.

Studies enabling an investigational new drug (IND) application for OD-002 in treating cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) may conclude in the second half of 2026. The initiation of a Phase1/2 trial is planned for the first half of 2027.