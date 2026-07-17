Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs- CDNA, IART, AGL, BVS, ELVN

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached 52-week highs on July 16, 2026, resulting due to anticipated quarterly report releases or an upcoming conference participation.

CareDx Inc. (CDNA)

CareDx is a precision medicine company specializing in the development of treatment and healthcare solutions for transplant patients. The company saw its stock hit a 52-week high of 40.38% on Thursday, rising over 25% in the intraday trade.

CareDx recently announced the initiation of Medicare coverage for the AlloSure, AlloMap and AlloSeq systems, which employ molecular testing methods to determine potential allograft rejection in the patient. The tests will be covered by insurance for patents who have undergone kidney, heart, or lung transplants.

The company reported a first quarter revenue of $118 million this year, reflecting a 39% increase from the previous year. Estimates for the full year revenue in 2026 land between $447 million to $465 million, considerably more than the $380 million recorded in 2025.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)

Integra LifeSciences is a medical technology company that manufactures and markets precision tools for specialty surgery, neurosurgery, and tissue reconstruction. Shares rose over 5% on Thursday to reach a 52-week high of $20.26 during intraday trading.

Among the products marketed by the company are neurosurgical aids to reduce fluid buildup or hydrocephalus in the cranium or spinal passage and recently received approval for a device to maintain respiration during cardiac surgeries. Data supporting the PriMatrix Dermal Scaffold in wound healing was released in April 2026, indicating successful treatment of burn injuries and diabetic foot ulcers.

The company reported a first quarter revenue of $391.9 million, a 2.4% increase from the previous year, attributable to sales in the specialty surgery segment, which accounted for 70% of revenue. Full year revenues are expected to reach $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion in 2026, reflecting a 1.6% to 4.1% increase from 2025.

Agilon Health Inc. (AGL)

Agilon Health, a healthcare services company, caters to senior citizens through primary health physicians in the U.S. by providing a subscription-based platform covering various procedures or medical equipment.

According to Agilon, the company holds over 536,000 members, and supports over 2,300 primary care physicians (PCPs).

The company estimates that full year revenues in 2026 will reach $5.68 billion, marginally lower than the revenue of $5.93 billion reported in 2025.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS)

Bioventus is a medical device company that focuses on technology for pain management and musculoskeletal issues. The company touched a 52-week high of $12.53 in share price, rising over 3% in Thursday's trade.

The company markets DUROLANE, GELSYN, and SUPARTZ FX, which are non-surgical pain injections of hyaluronic acid to manage joint pain, EXOGEN, an ultrasonic technique to treat bone fractures, and a peripheral nerve stimulation method to treat chronic nerve pain.

First quarter revenues for the company rose 7% to $132 million in 2026. Earnings per share (EPS) for the full year 2026 are expected to reach $0.75 to $0.79.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (ELVN)

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops small-molecule inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Shares rose over 6% to reach a 52-week high of $53.89 on Thursday.

The company previously reported encouraging interim data from the Phase 1b trial for ELVN-001, a molecular kinase inhibitor for treating chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). The Phase 3 ENABLE clinical trial for ELVN-001 is anticipated to begin by the end of 2026.

Enliven recently closed a public offering and gained gross proceeds of about $460 million.