Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - CDNA, RCEL, AZTA, HNGE

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on October 2, 2026, driven by key catalysts such as encouraging quarterly reports.

CareDx Inc. (CDNA)

CareDx is a precision medicine company specializing in the development of treatment and healthcare solutions for transplant and graft recipients.

The company saw its stock hit a 52-week high of $69.80 on Friday.

CareDx recently gained Medicare coverage for the AlloSure, AlloMap and AlloSeq systems which are molecular testing methods to determine potential allograft rejection in transplant patients.

The company reported a second quarter revenue of $132 million this year, reflecting a 52% increase from the previous year. Estimates for the full year revenue in 2026 land between $490 million to $500 million, considerably more than the $380 million recorded in 2025.

AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) AVITA Medical operates as a therapeutic acute wound care company that designs technology to optimize wound healing and promote skin regeneration. The company's stock rose over 5% to reach a new 52-week high of $12.76 on Friday. AVITA markets RECELL, an FDA-approved therapy for thermal burn and trauma wounds, which utilizes the body's own skin healing abilities to create Spray-on-Skin. The company also markets Cohealyx, a collagen-based dermal matrix, and PermeaDerm, a biosynthetic wound matrix. In the second quarter of this year, AVITA saw an 18% increase in revenues, resulting in $21.7 million. Accordingly, the company raised the full year guidance for 2026 to lie between $86 million and $89 million, compared to the $71.6 million recorded in 2025.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Azenta is a provider of life science solutions, offering cold-chain sample management and multiomics services for areas like drug development, clinical research, and cell therapies. Shares hit a 52-week high of $42 on Friday following a 12% surge in the intraday trade. For the third quarter of the fiscal year, Azenta recorded a revenue growth of 12%, amounting to $161 million. Sales from the sample management solutions business alone resulted in $88 million, while the multiomics business yielded $73 million. Among the services offered by the company are cryogenic storage solutions, PCR microplates, cell line management software, and automated solutions for gene biobanking.

Hinge Health Inc. (HNGE)

Hinge Health provides healthcare via an automated, AI-powered care model, associated hardware, and a clinician network.

Shares reached a new 52-week high of $99.73 on Friday.

For the second quarter of this year, the company saw revenues rise 53% to $212 million. Accordingly, estimates for third quarter revenues lie between $223 million and $225 million, reflecting a potential 45% increase over the previous year.

Hinge recently announced the acquisition of Cylinder Health, a leader in gastrointestinal and digestive healthcare, for a total cash consideration of $105 million.

This Day In History:

On October 2, 1937, the first moving pictures of an X-Ray scan were displayed at the American Roentgen Ray Society in New York City. The technique of using X-ray radiation had been established for a few decades prior, with the advent of World War One providing its widespread use as a diagnostic tool. The film exposure used to continually record an x-ray scan could be used to analyze a heart beating or a pair of lungs expanding and contracting for a few seconds and serves as an early example of real-time medical imaging. The x-ray video was developed by William Stewart, William Hoffman, and Francis Ghiselin.