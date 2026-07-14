Viemed Healthcare Aktie

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WKN DE: A2G832 / ISIN: CA92663R1055

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14.07.2026 10:03:56

Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - COAG, ALMR, PGNY, TXG, VMD

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks touched a 52-week high on July 14, 2026, attributable to key catalysts like encouraging clinical trial results and the launch of new programs supporting research advancements.

Hemab Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COAG)

Hemab Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of therapies for blood coagulation disorders. Shares hit a 52-week high of $42.03 in intraday trading on Monday.

The company reported positive clinical results for drug candidate HMB-002 in treating Von Willebrand's disease on Monday, with data indicating an extended half-life and improved pharmacokinetics. Additionally, the company launched HMB-003, a new drug candidate for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding.

HMB-002 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial, while HMB-003 is yet to enter clinical studies. The company is also advancing Sutacimig for treating Glanzmann thrombasthenia and Factor VIII deficiency, with positive Phase 2 data reported in December 2025.

Alamar Biosciences Inc. (ALMR)

Alamar Biosciences is a proteomics company that reached a 52-week high in share price on Monday, touching $29.43 in the intraday trade.

The company announced on Monday a partnership with research universities in the U.S. to launch a national proteomics initiative using the company's NULISAseq Neuro 220 panel to accelerate biomarker discovery and validation for Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions.

The panel includes the eMTBR-Tau immunoassay that was recently launched commercially to facilitate identification of Tau tangles in proteins, which has emerged as an an essential biomarker for Alzheimer's.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

Progyny, a health benefits management company, on Monday saw shares rise over 4% to reach a 52-week high of $32.

The company deals primarily with benefits plans supporting women's health, fertility, and family planning solutions. Benefit plans cater to employees of small-scale companies, with a focus on preconception, pregnancy, leave and benefits navigation, postpartum care, parenting, and menopause services.

The company estimates that revenues in the full year of 2026 may amount to $1.365 billion to $1.405 billion reflecting a growth of 5.9%-9%.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

10x Genomics is a life science technology company that specializes in developing various tools and software facilitating transcriptomic, proteomic, and genomic analyses. Shares rose 2.9% on Monday to close at $43.98, a 52-week high for the company.

Last month, 10x announced a collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic to develop a novel diagnostic for bladder cancer using the company's proprietary Flex Apex and Xenium platforms. In March 2026, the company partnered with Bioptimus in lauching STELA, a multinational spatial data generation initiative.

The company estimates the full year revenue to reach $600 million to $625 million in 2026, reflecting a 0%-4% increase over full year revenues in 2025.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD)

Viemed Healthcare is a provider of home medical equipment (HME) and solutions for respiratory health management and care. The company's stock peaked in Monday's trade, hitting a 52-week high of $12.61.

Specializing in equipment to facilitate improved mobility and ease of care, the company serves geriatric individuals as well as bedridden patients with severe respiratory issues, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis. The company also provides monitoring devices allowing caregivers to track patients' vital signs remotely.

The company anticipates net revenues to be in the range of $312 million to $320 million for the full year of 2026.

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