Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - CRDL, NEO, SPTX, RAPP, CGEM

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on August 26, 2026, as clinical trials continued enrolment and companies reached various regulatory milestones.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics is a late-stage life sciences company advancing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart diseases. On Wednesday, shares rose over 7% to a 52-week high of $2.27.

In the second quarter of 2026, the company registered a net loss of $6.08 million, lower than the $8.35 million in the previous year.

The company's lead small-molecule drug candidate is CardiolRx, currently being evaluated in the Phase 3 MAVERIC trial for pericarditis, having previously been awarded an FDA Orphan Drug designation for the same. The drug is also in a Phase 2 study for treating myocarditis. Additionally, the company is advancing CRD-38 as a cannabidiol formulation for heart failure.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

NeoGenomics functions as a diagnostics company offering cancer tests designed using precision medicine. Shares reached a 52-week high of $17.46 on Wednesday.

The company announced receiving Medicare and Medicaid coverage for its RaDaR ST test on Wednesday, used to measure the extent of response to immunotherapy in patients with solid tumors.

For the second quarter of this year, revenues increased 11% to $202 million, driven by a clinical revenue growth of 14%. This resulted in the company turning a profit of $2 million from a loss of $45 million in the previous year.

Seaport Therapeutics Inc. (SPTX)

Seaport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage therapeutics company developing treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders like depression and anxiety. Shares rose over 12% to a 52-week high of $28.37 on Wednesday.

The company debuted on the Nasdaq Global Market on May 1, 2026, earning over $260 million in an initial public offering (IPO). Due to expenses related to the IPO, the second quarter net loss widened to $62.6 million compared to $15.1 million in the previous year.

Drug candidates currently being investigated by the company include GlyphAllo for major depressive disorder (MDD), currently in a Phase 2b trial which expects topline results in the first half of 2027. GlyphAgo is being assessed in patients with Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), with a Phase 2a trial set to begin in the second half of 2026.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc. (RAPP)

Rapport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing small molecule drugs for treating central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Shares touched a 52-week high of $52.83 on Wednesday after rising 2% in the intraday trade.

The company is advancing lead drug candidate RAP-219 in a Phase 3 trial for focal onset seizures, a Phase 2 trial for bipolar mania, and in other studies for tonic-clonic seizures. RAP-641 is also being assessed for chronic pain and migraine.

The net loss reported by the company in the second quarter of 2026 was $56.6 million, compared to $26.7 million in the previous year.

Cullinan Therapeutics Inc. (CGEM)

Cullinan Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engagers for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's stock reached a 52-week high of $23.19 in Wednesday's trade.

The company recorded a lower loss of $53.7 million in the second quarter, compared to $70.1 million a year ago.

Drug candidates currently in the pipeline include CLN-978, which is being developed for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and Sjogren's disease. The company plans to expand trials into Phase 2 for SLE, lupus nephritis, and RA in early 2027.

The new drug application (NDA) for Zipalertinib in treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) was accepted by the FDA, and a decision issued by February 2027. The company repoted earlier this month that the drug had met the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial, and plans to present the data at an upcoming conference.

See Also:

Read about other companies that hit a 52-week high on Wednesday, including INmune Bio (INMB).

This Day In History:

On this day in 2004, mercury was banned from vaccines in the U.S. State of California. The addition of mercury in minute amounts was deemed necessary to stabilize and maintain sterility of the vial. However, emerging reports at the time attempted to link mercury to autism in children, though definitive causation has never been proven.