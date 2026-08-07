Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - DCTH +22% On Q2 Results, ANRO, COAG, MNPR, NRIX

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached 52-week highs on August 7, 2026, driven by key catalysts such as positive quarterly reports or upcoming conference participation.

Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH)

Delcath Systems is an interventional oncology company focused on developing therapies for primary and metastatic cancers. Shares shot up over 22% in Thursday's trade to reach $15.62, a new 52-week high.

Delcath markets the HEPZATO KIT and CHEMOSTAT hepatic drug delivery system to administer chemotherapeutics directly to the liver.

Second quarter results were released on Thursday, and the company recorded net revenues of $29.1 million, compared to $24.2 million in the previous year. Product revenue from HEPZATO grew about 30% to $27.1 million, and that from CHEMOSTAT was $2 million. The systems were utilized in about 31 active treatment centers.

Alto Neuroscience Inc. (ANRO)

Alto Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing several precision therapies for neuropsychiatric disorders. The company saw shares rise to a 52-week high of $29.48 on Thursday.

The company's lead drug candidates are ALTO-207 for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and ALTO-300 for major depressive disorder (MDD), both of which are under a Phase 2 evaluation to confirm efficacy in biomarker positive patients. Further drugs in the pipeline include ALTO-100 for bipolar depression and ALTO-101 for schizophrenia, in addition to ALTO-203 and ALTO-202 for MDD.

Last month, the company completed a registered direct offering with gross proceeds estimated at $100 million. The proceeds are expected to be used in developing ALTO-207, and for accelerating the drug towards a Phase 3 trial.

Hemab Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COAG)

Hemab Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of therapies for blood coagulation disorders. Shares hit a 52-week high of $53.60 in intraday trading on Thursday.

Last month, the company reported positive data from the Phase 2 LTE trial assessing Sutacimig for treating Glanzmann thrombasthenia and Factor VIII deficiency. The results indicated that the mean annualized treated bleeding rate (ATBR) reduced by 84%, and the participants who underwent surgical procedures reported positive hemostatic outcomes.

The company also recently reported positive interim Phase 2 results for drug candidate HMB-002 in treating Von Willebrand's disease, and launched HMB-003, a new drug candidate for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for rare diseases and certain cancers. The company's stock reached a 52-week high of $124.31 in share price on Thursday.

In June, the company released positive Phase 3 results for ALXN1840 in the treatment of Wilson disease, for which it has received a Rare Pediatric Disease voucher from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A new drug application (NDA) for ALXN1840 is planned for submission by mid-2026.

Additionally, the company is advancing MNPR-101, a targeted antibody platform currently in Phase 1 development for radiopharmaceutical imaging and treatment of solid tumors.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and manufacture of small molecule and antibody therapies for inflammatory diseases and cancer. Shares reached a 52-week high of $25.49 on Thursday.

A milestone payment of $10 million was granted to the company by its collaborator Sanofi following the initiation of a Phase 1 trial for NX-3911, an oral STAT6 degrader against an undisclosed immunological target.

The company, alongside Roche, reported on Tuesday the enrollment of the first patient in the Phase 3 DAYBreak CLL-306 trial evaluating Bexobrutideg in treating relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic leukemia. Nurix is further exploring the use of bexobrutideg in a Phase 1a/1b trial for relapsed/refractory B cell malignancies, and in combination with venetoclenax for treatment-naive CLL patients.