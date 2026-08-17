Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - ETON +44%, DXCM, ORKA, CON, ATAI

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached 52-week highs on August 14, 2026, following positive quarterly reports or an announced upcoming acquisition.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals specializes in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Following a rise of over 44% in intraday trading, shares touched a 52-week high of $59.79.

In the second quarter of this year, Eton saw a 99% year-over-year growth in net product sales, and turned a profit of $11.6 million, compared to $2.6 million in the previous year.

The company markets KHINDIVI, INCRELEX, ALKINDI SPRINKLE, GALZIN, and HEMANGEOL; and has four more additional product candidates in late-stage development. The drug DESMODA for treating pediatric diabetes insipidus received FDA approval in February 2026 and has since been launched by the company.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM)

DexCom is a medical device company that designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems to manage diabetes and metabolic health. On Friday, the company reached a 52-week high of $91.96 in the intraday trade.

The company markets the Dexcom G7, used for real-time monitoring of blood glucose levels in diabetic patients. The wearable CGM device consists of a combined sensor-transmitter that alerts the user prior to hypoglycemic periods while predicting future trends.

In the second quarter of 2026, DexCom saw revenue grow 13% on a year-over-year basis to $1.31 billion. This was driven by a 11% revenue growth in the U.S. and a 19% growth in sales internationally.

Full year revenues for 2026 are projected at $5.18 billion to $5.25 billion according to company estimates, reflecting a sustained 11% to 13% growth.

Oruka Therapeutics Inc. (ORKA)

Oruka Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel biologics to treat chronic skin diseases like plaque psoriasis (PsO) and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). Friday saw shares touch a 52-week high of $111.37.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company reported a wider net loss of $41.2 million, compared to $24.6 million in the previous year. Research and Development (R&D) expenses increased due to clinical research expenditures and a payment made to Halozyme for a licensing agreement.

The lead drug of Oruka, ORKA-001, is being advanced for treating moderate-to-severe PsO in the Phase 2b EVERLAST-B study which completed enrolment in the second quarter. The trial, in addition to positive data from the Phase 2a study, is intended to support a Phase 3 trial in the first half of 2027. Additionally, the company is developing ORKA-002 and ORKA-004 for moderate-to-severe PsO.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. (CON)

Concentra provides occupational health services, including consumer health services and direct-to-employer care for members of the U.S. workforce. Shares reached a 52-week high of $35.52 on Friday.

Earlier this month, the company announced that second quarter revenues had grown 10% to $606 million, resulting in a profit of $67 million, as the net income grew by 45.7%. According to Concentra, the company is now operating about 415 onsite health clinics and 633 occupational health centers that serve an estimate 53,000 patients every day.

The company anticipates full year revenues in 2026 to range between $2.32 billion and $2.37 billion.

AtaiBeckley Inc. (ATAI)

AtaiBeckley is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a number of psychedelic-based neuroplastogens to treat mental health disorders. The company's stock rose to a 52-week high of $7.28 per share in Friday's trade.

The company's pipeline of drugs includes BPL-003, currently in a Phase 3 trial for treatment-resistant depression (TRD); VLS-01 for TRD and EMP-01 for social anxiety disorder, both of which are undergoing a Phase 2 evaluation.

Last month, the AtaiBeckley announced signing an agreement to facilitate its acquisition by Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) in a deal potentially worth $3.8 billion.

This Day In History:

On this day in 1883, cytologist and scientific writer Ernst Everett Just was born. Author of several treatises on invertebrates, he carried out meticulous experiments that helped determine the mechanics of egg fertilization, parthenogenesis, cell hydration, and argued for the importance of the inner fluid content of the cell, then known as 'ectoplasm', but now called 'cytoplasm'. The African-American scientist was Head of the Department of Zoology at Howard University till his death and held a lifelong passion for laboratory research. Just once said - "We feel the beauty of nature because we are part of nature and because we know that however much in our separate domains we abstract from the unity of Nature, this unity remains."