Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - GENB +15%, BDSX +10%, CDNA +6%, CPIX +10%, CRDL +7%

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on August 25, 2026, driven by key catalysts including positive clinical trial results or the issuance of quarterly reports.

Generate Biomedicines Inc. (GENB)

Generate Biomedicines is a clinical-stage generative biology company that discovers new therapeutics using its proprietary Generate Platform. The company saw a new 52-week high on Tuesday, reaching $22.67 in the intraday trade after climbing over 15%.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company sustained a wider net loss of $67.3 million, compared to $59.7 million in the previous year. Following a Nasdaq debut in February, revenues reduced to $6.3 million from $10.1 million in 2025, as expenditure increased for joint research programs with Amgen and Novartis.

Generate is currently advancing GB-0895 (golukibart) in two replicate Phase 3 studies for severe asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The company is also advancing GB-4362 in a Phase 1 study for treating toxicities relating to monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), a chemotherapeutic agent, in patients of urothelial cancer.

Biodesix Inc. (BDSX)

Biodesix offers diagnostic solutions, including tests for pulmonary health and lung cancer. The company reached a 52-week high of $30, after climbing 10% in Tuesday's trade.

The company reported second quarter results earlier this month, noting a 34% rise in revenue amounting to $26.9 million. This includes significant diagnostic revenue of $25.4 million, with an increase of 42% as test volume grew to 20,900. Furthermore, the company estimates full year revenues to be in the range of $108 million to $114 million, reflecting a 25% year-over-growth from 2025.

Data published earlier this year also showed positive validation of the Nodify CDT test to identify nodules in the lung for early diagnosis of cancer.

CareDx Inc. (CDNA)

CareDx is a precision medicine company specializing in the development of treatment and healthcare solutions for transplant patients. The company saw its stock hit a 52-week high of 51.12% on Tuesday, rising over 6% in the intraday trade.

CareDx announced the initiation of Medicare coverage for the AlloSure, AlloMap and AlloSeq systems, which employ molecular testing methods to determine potential allograft rejection in the patient. The tests will be covered by insurance for patents who have undergone kidney, heart, or lung transplants. The company also completed the acquisition of Naveris and sold its Lab Products business to Eurobio Scientific.

The company reported a second quarter revenue of $132 million this year, reflecting a 52% increase from the previous year. Estimates for the full year revenue in 2026 land between $490 million to $500 million, considerably more than the $380 million recorded in 2025.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company that manages the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Shares reached a 52-week high of $8.70 after rising over 10% on Tuesday.

The company reported a loss of $3.1 million from continuing operations for the second quarter of this year. This follows the sale of its line of branded pharmaceuticals for about $100 million to Apotex in July 2026.

Cumberland is advancing Ifetroban in cardiomyopathy linked with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), for which positive Phase 2 results were reported. The drug is currently under Phase 2 evaluation for systemic sclerosis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis as well.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics is a late-stage life sciences company advancing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart diseases. On Tuesday, shares rose over 7% to a 52-week high of $2.02.

In the second quarter of 2026, the company registered a net loss of $6.08 million, lower than the $8.35 million in the previous year.

The company's lead small-molecule drug candidate is CardiolRx, currently being evaluated in the Phase 3 MAVERIC trial for pericarditis, having previously been awarded an FDA Orphan Drug designation for the same. The drug is also in a Phase 2 study for treating myocarditis.

See Also:

Read about other companies that hit a 52-week high on Tuesday, including AbCellera Biologics, RenovoRx, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Zymeworks.

This Day In History:

On this day in 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Africa Regional Certification Commission officially declared the continent of Africa Polio-free. The poliovirus vaccine was first formulated by Jonas Salk in 1955, building on years of research by John Enders, Thomas Weller, Frederick Robbins, Isabel Morgan, David Bodian and Howard Howe, who laid the groundwork by cultivating and analyzing cultures of the tricky virus. In a charitable turn, Salk never patented the vaccine to facilitate its rapid mass manufacture and administration to children, who remained the most vulnerable group. Albert Sabin later formulated the widely-used oral vaccine. Salk once remarked - "Hope lies in dreams, in imagination, and in the courage of those who dare to make dreams into reality."