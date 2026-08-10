Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - HALO +20% On Q2 Results, FENC, AVLN, AMLX, CHE

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached 52-week highs on August 7, 2026, driven by key catalysts such as positive quarterly reports or upcoming clinical results.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the production of proprietary enzymes and devices. Following a rise of 20% in intraday trading, shares hit a 52-week high of $103.30 on Friday.

On Friday, Halozyme reported a second quarter revenue of $481 million, reflecting a 48% year-over-year growth. This was driven by a 50% surge in royalty payments received by the company, amounting to $308 million. The company estimates full year revenues for 2026 to increase about 31%-37%, lying in the range of $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion.

The company pioneered the design of the ENHANZE drug delivery system to facilitate the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, and has licensed the technology to several major pharmaceutical companies since. The company also markets the Hypercon technology in addition to Hylenex and XYOSTED, which utilize auto-injector technology.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to targeting ototoxicity, a form of hearing loss, in patients receiving cisplatin chemotherapy. Shares touched a 52-week high of $11.66 after rising over 6% on Friday.

The company markets PEDMARK, a therapy developed to reduce platinum-based ototoxicity in cancer patients on platinum-based treatments. The drug received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2022.

For the first quarter of 2026, Fennec reported a net sales growth of 71%, amounting to $15.1 million, driven solely by product revenue from PEDMARK.

The company is expected to release second quarter financial results on August 11, 2026.

Avalyn Pharma Inc. (AVLN)

Avalyn Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing inhaled medicines to treat rare respiratory and pulmonary diseases. Shares reached a 52-week high of $34.15 on Friday after rising over 3% in intraday trading.

Avalyn began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 30, 2026.

The company is developing drugs such as AP01, containing inhaled Perfenidone for the treatment of progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF), and AP02, containing inhaled Nintedanib for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Both are currently under a Phase 2 evaluation.

In the first quarter of this year, Avalyn reported a net loss of $26 million, compared to $15 million in 2025. Net proceeds from the initial public offering (IPO) were about $316 million.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company specializing in developing therapies for neurodegenerative and endocrine disorders. The company saw shares climb to a 52-week high of $24.60 on Friday.

The company has been developing Avexitide, an investigational therapy for post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH), that is currently under evaluation in the Phase 3 LUCIDITY trial. The drug is available to U.S. physicians for certain PBH patients under an expanded access program, provided that they have previously undergone a specific gastric bypass surgery. Avexitide is also being explored in treating congenital hyperinsulinism (HI).

Amylyx also completed enrollment in the Phase 1 LUMINA trial for AMX0114, an investigational antisense oligonucleotide that shows potential in treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Chemed Corporation (CHE)

Chemed provides end-of-life hospice and palliative care to patients, operating its healthcare services through the VITAS Healthcare Corporation. On Friday, the company's stock rose to $552.72, a new 52-week high in share price.

The company reported its second quarter financial results last month and recorded a year-over-year growth of 8.8% in revenues, amounting to $673 million in total. VITAS alone contributed $443.4 million from patient revenues and saw patient admissions increase by 9%.

Chemed also revised its full year revenue growth estimate to 8.25% to 9.25%, with a medicare cap billing limitation of $7,000.