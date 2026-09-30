Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - IOVA +31%, XERS, GRAL, ABCL, SGHT

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on September 29, 2026, driven by key catalysts such as promising results from clinical trials or revised financial guidance.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)

Iovance operates as a commercial-stage immune-oncology company, developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies. The company saw shares surge over 31% to a new 52-week high of $11.17 in Tuesday's trade.

Among the products marketed by Iovance are Amtagvi, offered as a one-time treatment for advanced melanoma. Proleukin is also prescribed to treat metastatic renal cell carcinoma and metastatic melanoma.

On Tuesday, company raised its full year revenue guidance to range between $410 million and $420 million.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS)

Xeris is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and markets therapeutics for a number of rare disorders in addition to providing the XerisJect and XerisSol drug delivery technologies to its partners.

The company's stock rose to a 52-week high of $11.33 on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Xeris provided updates on its XP-8121 program for hypothyroidism, which is set to begin evaluation in the Phase 3 Cornerstone resgistrational study by the end of this year, with topline results expected by 2028.

The company additionally markets Recorlev for Cushing's syndrome, Gvoke for severe hypoglycemia, and Keveyis for primary periodic paralysis.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Abcellera, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops various antibody therapies for rare diseases with no effective treatments currently.

The company saw its stock peak at a 52-week high of $14.82 after increasing over 6% on Tuesday. The company is developing ABCL635 as a long-acting treatment for vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause. Topline results from a Phase 2 trial showed that the drug met the primary endpoint by reducing moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms after a single dose in about 83% of patients. The data is scheduled to be presented at the International Menopause Society (IMS) 20th World Congress on Menopause next month. Additionally, the company has completed Phase 1 dosing for ABCL575 for various immunology indications, with initial results expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

Grail Inc. (GRAL)

Grail functions as a healthcare company advancing various tests in the early diagnosis of cancer by the use of next-generation sequencing, population-scale clinical studies, machine learning and automated software.

The company saw shares rise over 2% to a 52-week high of $140.88 on Tuesday.

Last week, the company received a positive recommendation from the Molecular and Clinical Genetics Devices Panel of the Medical Devices Advisory Committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the company's Galieri multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test. The company anticipates an FDA decision on premarket approval for the test in the coming months.

Sight Sciences Inc. (SGHT)

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company that advances non-invasive or minimally-invasive solutions to treat common eye diseases.

Shares climbed to a new 52-week high of $9.71 on Tuesday.

The company markets the OMNI and OMNI Edge surgical systems for the implant-free, minimally invasive treatment for glaucoma, in addition to the SION surgical system used for the bladeless excision of trabecular meshwork.

In the second quarter of 2026, the company recorded a total revenue of $23 million, up 20% from the prior year.