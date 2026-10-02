Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - KOD, MASS, OBIO, CDNA, PMVP

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on October 1, 2026, driven by key catalysts such as promising results from clinical trials or revised financial guidance.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)

Kodiak, a pre-commercial stage biotechnology firm, is dedicated to discovering therapies that effectively address retinal diseases.

The company's stock rose over 3% on Thursday to a new 52-week high of $104.

Earlier this week, Kodiak reported that the Phase 3 DAYBREAK trial evaluating lead drug Zenkuda had met its primary endpoint. The drug was found to improve vision and retinal drying when administered with tabirafusp-ted in patients of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

908 Devices Inc. (MASS)

908 Devices is a medical technology company specializing in the development of handheld devices for chemical analysis to detect drug use, carcinogen exposure, and bioweapons.

The company saw shares rise to a 52-week high of $12.93 on Thursday.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company saw revenues rise 23% year-over-year to $16 million. Full year revenues have been forecast between $68 million and $70 million, reflecting a potential 21% to 25% increase from 2025.

Among the products marketed by 908 Devices are the MX908, a handheld spectrometer gadget to detect illicit drugs, and the NIRLab, XplorIR, and VipIR, which use infrared and FTIR technology for drug and chemical analysis.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO)

Orchestra BioMed is a biomedical company specializing in developing therapies for vascular hypertension and arterial diseases.

Shares peaked at a 52-week high of $6.20 in intraday trading following a rise of over 2% on Thursday.

The company is working on two lead product candidates, namely, the Atrioventricular Interval Modulation (AVIM) therapy to treat hypertension in patients with pacemakers; and the Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (Virtue SAB) to deliver the drug sirolimus directly to arterial walls to reduce stenosis and in-stent retinosis (ISR). Both therapies have been granted a Breakthrough Device designation by the FDA.

Orchestra's net loss in the second quarter expanded 23% to $24.1 million as research and development expenses rose by 20%, owing to increased clinical research.

CareDx Inc. (CDNA)

CareDx is a precision medicine company specializing in the development of treatment and healthcare solutions for transplant and graft recipients.

The company saw its stock hit a 52-week high of 67.29% on Thursday.

CareDx recently gained Medicare coverage for the AlloSure, AlloMap and AlloSeq systems which are molecular testing methods to determine potential allograft rejection in transplant patients.

The company reported a second quarter revenue of $132 million this year, reflecting a 52% increase from the previous year. Estimates for the full year revenue in 2026 land between $490 million to $500 million, considerably more than the $380 million recorded in 2025.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals operates as a precision oncology company developing therapies that effectively target the p53 oncogene.

Shares reached a 52-week high of $1.91 following a rise of over 4% on Thursday.

The company is currently investigating Rezatapopt for solid tumors with TP53 Y220C mutations, including in patients of ovarian, lung, breast, and endometrial cancers. The Phase 1/2 PYNNACLE study has yielded positive interim data.

This Day in History:

On October 1, 1890, the Yosemite National Park was created in California under an Act of Congress. The act designated about 1,189 square miles of forest land under a protected banner, including the Yo-Semite Valley and the Mariposa Big Tree Grove, which is home to some of the tallest, thousand-year-old sequoia trees in the world. The park received a UNESCO Heritage status in 1984 and remains a biodiversity hotspot for several species of shrubs and trees, birds, fish, reptiles, and mammals.