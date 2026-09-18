Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - MNOV +36%, PBLS +10%, ABCL +9%, HAE, NEO

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on September 17, 2026, driven by the gain on certain clinical or financial results.

MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) MediciNova functions as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a late-stage pipeline of novel, small-molecule therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases.

The company saw shares surge over 36% to a 52-week high of $3.89 on Thursday.

Drugs currently in the pipeline include lead product MN-166 (Ibudilast), an inflammatory cytokine inhibitor presently under study in two Phase 3 trials for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ASL) and degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM). The drug is also set to begin a Phase 3 trial for progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), and is also under Phase 2 assessment for Long COVID and substance abuse. Additionally, the company is advancing MN-001 (tipelukast) in Phase 2 studies for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases (NAFLD). AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Abcellera, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops various antibody therapies for rare diseases with no effective treatments currently.

The company saw its stock peak at a 52-week high of $13.18 after increasing over 9% in Thursday's trade. The company is developing ABCL635 as a long-acting treatment for vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause. Topline results from a Phase 2 trial showed that the drug met the primary endpoint by reducing moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms after a single dose in about 83% of patients. The data is scheduled to be presented at the International Menopause Society (IMS) 20th World Congress on Menopause next month. Additionally, the company has completed Phase 1 dosing for ABCL575 for various immunology indications, with initial results expected in the fourth quarter of this year. Parabilis Medicines Inc. (PBLS) Parabilis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing helical peptide therapeutics to modulate dysfunctional proteins through its Helicon discovery platform.

Shares rose 10% to $42.22, reaching a 52-week high in share price on Thursday. Parabilis began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 11, 2026. The initial public offering saw the company gain $770.5 million in net proceeds. For the second quarter of this year, the net loss amounted to $52.5 million, compared to $34.8 million in the previous year. The company's lead investigational Helicon peptide, Zolucatetide, is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial for patients with familial adenomatosus polyposis (FAP), and received both Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the U.S. FDA in the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Haemonetics is a medical technology company providing various hospital technology solutions including plasma collection systems and donor management software.

Shares reached a 52-week high of $109.83 on Thursday. The company recently reported financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year of 2027, and highlighted a 5.6% revenue increase to $339 million. Net income reduced by 3%, while earnings per share increased to $0.72, compared to $0.70 in the previous year. Haemonetics offers plasma and blood management solutions through its Apheresis business, including an end-to-end plasma collection system, the ACP 215 cell processor, and software platforms to manage plasma donors. Additionally, its Medsurg business provides various proprietary OEM sensors to facilitate commercial and medical device integration. NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

NeoGenomics functions as a diagnostics company offering cancer tests designed using precision medicine.

Shares rose over 5% and reached a 52-week high of $19.89 on Thursday.

Last month, the company announced receiving Medicare and Medicaid coverage for its RaDaR ST test, used to measure the extent of response to immunotherapy in patients with solid tumors. For the second quarter of this year, revenues increased 11% to $202 million, driven by a clinical revenue growth of 14%. This resulted in the company turning a profit of $2 million from a loss of $45 million in the previous year. This Day In History:

On this day in 1179, the German abess and early naturalist known as 'Sibyl of the Rhine' passed away. In her lifetime she published several detailed treatises on nature, including highly accurate descriptions of aquatic organisms, trees, and medicinal plants. Some of her work, though dated, acts as one of the most thorough representations of biodiversity in Europe in the 12th century.