Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - NEO, BLSM, RVMD, ORMP, CADL

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on August 27, 2026, driven by key catalysts like various regulatory milestones.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

NeoGenomics functions as a diagnostics company offering cancer tests designed using precision medicine. Shares rose over 7% and reached a 52-week high of $19.76 on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the company announced receiving Medicare and Medicaid coverage for its RaDaR ST test, used to measure the extent of response to immunotherapy in patients with solid tumors.

For the second quarter of this year, revenues increased 11% to $202 million, driven by a clinical revenue growth of 14%. This resulted in the company turning a profit of $2 million from a loss of $45 million in the previous year.

BlossomHill Therapeutics Inc. (BLSM)

Blossom Hill Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small-molecule medicines for the treatment of rare cancers. The company saw shares climb over 7% to a 52-week high of $19.84 on Thursday.

The company began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 7, 2026. Earning about $150 million in an initial public offering (IPO).

Earlier this month, BlossomHill received a Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BH-30643 in advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as a Phase 1/2 study for the drug completes enrolment. BH-30643 is the company's lead drug candidate, and showed effective inhibition of cancer cells with EGFR mutations in preclinical studies.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD)

Revolution Medicines is a late-stage clinical oncology company that develops medicines for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. Shares rose over 2% on Thursday to reach $224.31 per share.

The FDA approved the company's lead drug, Rasonque (Daraxonrasib), on Thursday. This was supported by data from the Phase 3 RASolute trial which demonstrated unprecedented overall survival rates for daraxonrasib compared to existing cytotoxic chemotherapies in treating pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). Revolution is also advancing Zoldonrasib for PDAC and NSCLC, in addition to Elionrasib for NSCLC as well.

The company recorded a net loss of $644.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $247.8 million last year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)

Oramed operates across the biomedical industry and the broader investment landscape, investing in and developing therapeutics for unmet needs. Shares reached a 52-week high of $5.47 on Thursday.

The company has invested in a number of biotech research firms, including the medical robotics company, Lifeward Ltd (LFWD); Alpha Tau (DRTS), and Scilex Holding (SCLX).

For the second quarter of this year, Oraemd's net income increased to $78.16 million from $13.26 million last year.

Candel Therapeutics Inc. (CADL)

Candel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multimodal immunotherapies for cancer patients. On Thursday, the company's stock climbed over 3% to a 52-week high of $14.

The company released second quarter financial results earlier this month, highlighting a higher net loss of $38.90 million, compared to the previous year loss of $4.79 million, due to a change in the fair value of warrant liabilities.

Candel's lead drug candidate is Aglatimagene besadenovec, which is being advanced for various cancer indications. The company expects to file a biologics license application (BLA) for the drug in treating prostate cancer by the fourth quarter of this year. The Phase 3 AURORA trial is also evaluating the drug in a combination therapy for NSCLC.

This Day In History:

On this day in 1883, the Krakatoa volcano erupted on an island off the coast of Indonesia. The eruption led to earthquakes and tsunamis, resulting in the death of over 36,000 people. The event also triggered multiple geological and meteorological phenomena, as green and red sunsets were observed due to sulphur aerosols suspended in the surrounding atmosphere for up to five years after. All life on the island was destroyed or buried under 40 feet of volcanic ash. However, within a decade, dispersed seeds from the sea began to establish new flora on the island's remnants, making it a prime ground for studies in secondary ecological succession.