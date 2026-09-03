Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - OABI +13%, FRNM, EXEL, FTH, LFST

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on September 2, 2026, driven by achieving new regulatory milestones or positive financial results.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI)

OmniAb licenses research technology to pharmaceutical companies and various academic institutions to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics.

The company saw shares touch a 52-week high of $5.43 after rising over 13% on Wednesday.

Last month, the company raised its cash flow guidance for the full year of 2026. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year are estimated to lie between $49 million and $53 million, increased from the previously issued range of $37 million and $41 million.

The company markets the xPloration platform for single B-cell screening and antibody discovery. As its highest selling product, OmniAb doubled its investment in xPloration to $0.6 million in the second quarter of this year. Revenues for the same period reached $13.4 million, compared to $3.9 million in the previous year.

Freenome Inc. (FRNM)

Freenome functions as a biotechnology company, utilizing multiomics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning for cancer detection.

On Wednesday, the company hit a 52-week high of $16.03 following a rise of 4% in the intraday trade.

The company began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 21, 2026, after combining business with the Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp.

Later that same month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for its SimpleScreen CRC blood test for diagnosing colorectal cancer. The FDA also recently granted a Breakthrough Device designation to the investigational SimpleScreen Lung Cancer test, currently in development for easy, blood-based screening.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)

Exelixis operates as an oncology company specializing in the discovery and development of drugs for difficult-to-treat cancers.

Shares rose to a new 52-week high of $59.11 on Wednesday.

For the second quarter of this year, the company reported a profit of $212 million, compared to $184 million in the previous year. The gain was driven primarily by considerable product revenues, which reached $573 million.

The company's lead product is CABOMETYX, which received FDA approval on November 29, 2012, for the treatment of kidney, liver, and thyroid cancer. Drugs currently in the pipeline include Zanzalintinib, currently being evaluated in the STELLAR program for a number of solid tumor indications.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST)

LifeStance Health provides outpatient mental health services to adults, adolescents, and geriatric patients.

The company's stock climbed to a 52-week high of $13.15 on Wednesday.

In the second quarter of 2026, revenues rose by 26% to $435.4 million, resulting in a profit of $23.6 million. The company raised its full year revenue guidance to $1.685 billion to $1.725 billion, a significant increase from the $1.425 billion reported last year.

Last month, LifeStance renewed a collaboration with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention with a grant of $0.1 million to advance research into mental health.

Faeth Therapeutics Inc. (FTH)

Faeth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focused on developing drugs that block oncogenic pathways using multi-node inhibition.

Shares of Faeth Therapeutics touched a 52-week high of $40.89 during intraday trading on Wednesday.

The company recorded a net loss of $16 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $4.9 million a year ago.

The company is advancing the combination therapy PIKTOR for the treatment of HR+/HER- breast cancer in a Phase 1/2 trial, with interim data expected in 2027. The therapy is also being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for endometrial cancer, with topline data expected in the second half of 2026.

This Day In History

On this day in 2001, Christiaan Barnard, the South African surgeon who performed the first successful heart transplant in the world, passed away. In December 1967, Barnard lead a team of over 20 surgeons to harvest the heart from a 20-year-old girl who was fatally injured in an accident, and transplant it into a 55-year-old man who was suffering from a terminal illness. The surgery was successful, and though the recipient eventually succumbed two weeks later due to immunosuppressant therapy, the procedure was considered a success. Barnard also conducted the first open-heart surgery in South Africa, and designed several artificial heart valves. He once remarked - "In surgery, precision is essential, but it is the human touch that truly heals."