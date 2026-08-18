Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - OABI, IOVA, PBLS, RVMD, BLFS

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on August 17, 2026, driven by key catalysts including prospective clinical trial results and announced acquisitions.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI)

OmniAb licenses research technology to pharmaceutical companies and various academic institutions to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics. The company saw shares touch a 52-week high of $4.29 after rising over 13% on Monday.

On Monday, the company raised its cash flow guidance for the full year of 2026. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year are estimated to lie between $49 million and $53 million, increased from the previously issued range of $37 million and $41 million.

The company markets the xPloration platform for single B-cell screening and antibody discovery. As its highest selling product, OmniAb doubled its investment in xPloration to $0.6 million in the second quarter of this year. Revenues for the same period reached $13.4 million, compared to $3.9 million in the previous year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)

Iovance operates as a commercial-stage immune-oncology company, developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies. On Monday, shares rose to a 52-week high of $7.25 in the intraday trade.

Among the products marketed by Iovance are Amtagvi, offered as a one-time treatment for advanced melanoma. Proleukin is also prescribed to treat metastatic renal cell carcinoma and metastatic melanoma.

Earlier this month, the company reported a second quarter revenue growth of 66% to total $66 million. Of this, Amtagvi sales in the U.S. contributed $91 million, markng an increase of over 40%.

Parabilis Medicines Inc. (PBLS)

Parabilis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing helical peptide therapeutics to modulate dysfunctional proteins through its Helicon discovery platform. Shares rose to $38.83, reaching a 52-week high in share price on Monday.

Parabilis began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 11, 2026. The initial public offering saw the company gain $770.5 million in net proceeds. For the second quarter of this year, the net loss amounted to $52.5 million, compared to $34.8 million in the previous year.

The company's lead investigational Helicon peptide, Zolucatetide, is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial for patients with familial adenomatosus polyposis (FAP), and received both Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the U.S. FDA in the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD)

Revolution Medicines is a late-stage clinical oncology company that develops medicines for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. Shares rose over 4% on Monday to reach $215.97 per share.

The company released unprecedented positive data from the Phase 3 RASolute trial for Daraxonrasib in treating pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), and the FDA is currently reviewing a new drug application (NDA) for the same. Additionally, Revolution is advancing Zoldonrasib for PDAC and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and Elionrasib for NSCLC as well.

The company recorded a net loss of $644.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $247.8 million last year.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS)

BioLife provides various bioproduction products and services for the global cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry. The company recorded a 52-week high in share price on Monday, rising to $35.46 per share.

BioLife recently announced that Repligen (RGEN) would acquire the company for a total enterprise value of about $1.5 billion. With the acquisition, Repligen gains the company's extensive product portfolio of cell-processing and thawing solutions, biopreservation media for cryogenic techniques among other cell-preserving technologies.

The company reported a second quarter revenue of $28.5 million, reflecting a growth of 21%. Net income amounted to $45.1 million, compared to a net loss of $15.3 million in the previous year.

This Day In History:

On this day in 1798, English pathologist and physician Thomas Hodgkin was born. He gained widespread recognition for his identification of a form of cancer that affects lymphatic tissues, leading to enlargement of the lymph nodes and spleen. The disease was first described in 1832 and has come to be known as Hodgkin's lymphoma. About 30 individuals in every million will be diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma at some point in their lifetime in the U.S. alone. Hodgkin once remarked - "Even in this life, bitter and crushing failures have often in them the germs of new and quite unimagined happiness."