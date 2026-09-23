Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - OMER +13%, TKNO +5%, BLFS, SDGR, INFU

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on September 22, 2026, driven by key catalysts such as positive quarterly reports or results from clinical trials.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) Omeros Corporation is involved in advancing proteins and small molecule therapies for complement-driven, addictive, or impulsive disorders. The company saw shares rise over 13% to a 52-week high of $21.24 on Tuesday. Omeros markets YARTEMLEA, an FDA-approved treatment for stem cell transplant - associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA). In the second quarter of this year, sales of the drug resulted in $32.2 million. The company is additionally developing OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and cocaine use disorder. Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO) Alpha Teknova deals with the manufacture of critical reagents used in the life science industry. The company's stock rose to a 52-week high of $21.24, ending Tuesday up over 5%. Last week, the company introduced the Fill-Tek Dispensing System for essential custom reagents, designed to ease bioprocessing workflows. In the second quarter of this year, Teknova reported total revenues of $12.2 million, up 18% from the previous year. BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) BioLife provides various bioproduction products and services for the global cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry. The company recorded a new 52-week high in share price on Tuesday, rising to $38.07 per share. BioLife recently announced that Repligen (RGEN) would acquire the company for a total enterprise value of about $1.5 billion. With the acquisition, Repligen gains the company's extensive product portfolio of cell-processing and thawing solutions, biopreservation media for cryogenic techniques among other cell-preserving technologies. The company reported a second quarter revenue of $28.5 million, reflecting a growth of 21%. Net income amounted to $45.1 million, compared to a net loss of $15.3 million in the previous year. Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) Schrodinger is a pharmaceutical company that utilizes a physics-based platform to facilitate the discovery of novel drug molecules. On Tuesday, the company saw shares peak at a 52-week high of $30.70. Last week, the company reported the co-founding of Tectora Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing oral medicines for immune diseases, made possible through a $55 million Series A investment from venture capital companies. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) InfuSystem operates as a provider of healthcare services in the U.S., facilitating outpatient care for medical equipment manufacturers and healthcare providers. Shares climbed over 2% on Tuesday to a 52-week high of $13.20. InfuSystem reported a second quarter revenue of $36.9 million, reflecting a marginal growth of 2.6% from last year. The company also forecast the pro-forma net revenue growth for the full year of 2026, estimated to lie between 6% and 8%. In addition to offering electronic infusion pumps, the company also offers ambulatory infusion pumps, on-site servicing of biomedical devices, equipment for safe chemotherapy sessions, devices for post-operative pain management, and various kits for wound care.

This Day In History: On this day in 1970, pathologist and public health advocate Alice Hamilton passed away at 101 years-old. Hamilton spent years at the beginning of the 20th century observing the various health hazards associated with industrial jobs, noting high morbidity and mortality rates among factory workers. She published numerous reports highlighting the toxic effects of lead, aniline dyes, carbon monoxide, mercury, and radium at a time where widespread knowledge of chemical and heavy metal poisoning was not widely recognized. Her campaigns resulted in several legislative changes in the U.S. that mandated protective equipment and basic regulatory steps to ensure the safety of workers.