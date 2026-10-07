Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - PACB, FTRE, ALMR, TXG, AZTA

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on October 6, 2026, driven by key catalysts such as newly announced research collaborations.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Pacific Biosciences, or PacBio, is a life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solutions used in genetically complex problems.

The company's stock rose to a 52-week high of $3.44 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the company announced entering an agreement with TychoBio to generate full-length RNA data. The data can then be used to design RNA based therapies.

The collaboration plans to utilize PacBio's HiFi sequencing and the Kinnex long-read sequencing techniques.

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE)

Fortrea operates as a contract research organization (CRO), providing clinical development solutions to biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and medical device companies.

The company recorded a 52-week high of $23.51 on Tuesday.

For the second quarter of this year, the company reported a revenue of $678 million, slightly lower than the $710 million gained in the previous year. Accordingly, the company estimates revenues to reach $2.62 billion to $2.69 billion for the full year, compared to $2.72 billion in 2025.

Fortrea plans to report third quarter financial results on October 29, 2026.

Alamar Biosciences Inc. (ALMR)

Alamar Biosciences is a proteomics company that has develops a liquid biopsy platform alongside instruments and services for the early detection of diseases.

Following a rise of over 30%, shares hit a 52-week high of $38.54 on Tuesday.

The company reported that total revenue in the second quarter surged to $29.43 million, compared to $16.16 million reported a year ago, primarily driven by significant product revenues of $23.27 million. Full year revenues in 2026 are estimated to lie between $116 million and $120 million, representing a midpoint growth of 59% relative to 2025.

Alamar also announced expansions to partnerships with the Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative and Gates Ventures to build a dataset of biomarkers associated with Alzheimer's disease other neurodegenerative conditions. This national proteomics initiative will utilize the company's NULISAseq Neuro 220 panel to accelerate biomarker discovery and is expected to be completed in 2027.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

10x Genomics is a life science technology company that specializes in developing various analytical tools, facilitating transcriptomics, proteomics, and genomics.

Shares reached $102.81, a 52-week high for the company, on Tuesday.

The company has gained significant revenue by providing multiomics services and recently launched the Atera platform to carry out whole-transcriptome analysis with single-cell sensitivity. Last month, 10x was awarded $4.8 million after winning a patent infringement case against Parse Biosciences.

According to company estimates, revenues in 2026 are positioned to reach $600 million to $625 million, reflecting a potential 0%-4% year-over-year growth.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA)

Azenta is a provider of life science solutions, offering cold-chain sample management and multiomics services for areas like drug development, clinical research, and cell therapies.

Shares hit a 52-week high of $46.40 on Tuesday following a rise in the intraday trade. For the third quarter of the fiscal year, Azenta recorded a revenue growth of 12%, amounting to $161 million. Sales from the sample management solutions business alone resulted in $88 million, while the multiomics business yielded $73 million. Among the services offered by the company are cryogenic storage solutions, PCR microplates, cell line management software, and automated solutions for gene biobanking.

This Day In History:

On October 6, 1897, American biochemist and researcher Florence Seibert was born. Seibert was the first to successfully isolate the active substance from tuberculin, which is the protein extracted from Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacteria causing tuberculosis. By using the purified tuberculin as a base, pathologists could diagnose tuberculosis in patients through a simple skin test. Today known as the tuberculin test, the technique was deemed a global standard by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1952. Additionally, Seibert also invented a distillation process to prevent bacterial growth in intravenous injections, and continued research in cancer till her death in 1991.