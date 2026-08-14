Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - PARK +10%, AVAH +24%, CADL +10% On Q2 Reports, LH, COAG

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached 52-week highs on August 13, 2026, driven by key catalysts such as positive quarterly reports and the issuance of increased guidance figures.

Park Dental Partners (PARK)

Park Dental is a dental resource management organization that provides business support services to clinical team members, administrative personnel, facilities and equipment to general and multi-speciality dental practices. The company saw shares rise to a 52-week high of $26.79, closing the day up 10%.

On Tuesday, the company announced second quarter earnings reflecting a revenue growth of 5.1% from $63 million in the previous year to $66.2 million in 2026.

The company anticipates a consistent full year revenue growth of 5.5% in 2026, potentially amounting to $256 million to $260 million.

Labcorp Holdings (LH)

Labcorp Holdings provides various laboratory services, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid and hemoglobin tests among other quantitative analyses. Shares climbed to a 52-week high on Thursday of $325.58.

In the second quarter, the company recorded a 5.8% increase, amounting to $3.73 billion in total revenues. The full year revenue for 2026 is estimated to reach $14.71 billion to $14.83 billion, reflecting a rise of 5.4% to 6.3%.

Labcorp launched Marker, a new genetic testing platform last month, increasing consumer access to a personalized, hereditary health panel. The company also announced the availability of Roche's VENTANA PTEN test for prostate cancer in the U.S. to determine the viability of treatment with AstraZeneca's TRUQAP.

Hemab Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COAG)

Hemab Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of therapies for blood coagulation disorders. Shares hit a 52-week high of $55.18 in intraday trading on Thursday. Net loss for Hemab nearly doubled in the second quarter at $24.2 million compared to $12.2 million in the previous year.

Last month, the company reported positive data from the Phase 2 LTE trial assessing Sutacimig for treating Glanzmann thrombasthenia and Factor VIII deficiency. The results indicated that the mean annualized treated bleeding rate (ATBR) reduced by 84%, and the participants who underwent surgical procedures reported positive hemostatic outcomes.

The company recently reported positive interim Phase 2 results for drug candidate HMB-002 in treating Von Willebrand's disease, and launched HMB-003, a new drug candidate for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (AVAH)

Aveanna operates as a home care platform offering customized healthcare to medically complex and high-cost patient populations. Shares reached a 52-week high of $11.53 after rising over 24% on Thursday.

As reported on Thursday, revenues rose 13.7% to $670.5 million in the second quarter of 2026. This resulted in a net income of $40 million, considerably higher than the $27 million in the previous year.

Full year revenue for the fiscal year of 2026 are estimated to exceed $2.68 billion, compared to $2.43 billion in the fiscal year of 2025.

Candel Therapeutics Inc. (CADL)

Candel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multimodal immunotherapies for cancer patients. On Thursday, the company's stock climbed over 10% to a 52-week high of $11.87.

The company released second quarter financial results on Thursday, highlighting a considerably higher net loss of $38.90 million, compared to the previous year loss of $4.79 million, due to a change in the fair value of warrant liabilities.

Candel's lead drug candidate is Aglatimagene besadenovec, which is being advanced for various cancer indications. The company expects to file a biologics license application (BLA) for the drug in treating prostate cancer by the fourth quarter of this year. The Phase 3 AURORA trial is also evaluating the drug in a combination therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The company plans to advance Linoserpaturev in a Phase 2 study for recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM).

This Day In History:

On this day in 1910, Florence Nightingale passed away, leaving behind a legacy of pioneering antiseptic care in hospitals and clinical settings. The nursing specialist adopted a series of measures to decrease infection and mortality rates when assigned to a military hospital during the Crimean War. Her efforts to disinfect and maintain clean dressings for open wounds reduced mortality rates in the field medical unit by nearly 40%. Science historians also credit Nightingale with developing statistical methods to monitor and track patient illness. Ever the champion of modern, rigid nursing protocols, she once stated - "I am of certain convinced that the greatest heroes are those who do their duty in the daily grind of domestic affairs whilst the world whirls as a maddening dreidel."