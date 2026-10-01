Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - PGEN, EXEL, TWST, HNGE, PBYI

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on September 30, 2026, driven by key catalysts such as promising results from clinical trials.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN)

Precigen functions as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing precision medicines to treat rare diseases with unmet needs.

Shares climbed to a 52-week high of $9.98 on Wednesday, ending the day up 6%.

The company is currently evaluating PRGN-2009 in combination with pembrolizumab for treating cancers caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), including in two Phase 2 studies for oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma and metastatic cervical cancer.

Precigen recently received a platform technology designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the AdenoVerse platform, used to design the PAPZIMEOS drug for addressing HPV-positive malignancies.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)

Exelixis operates as an oncology company specializing in the discovery and development of drugs for difficult-to-treat cancers.

Shares rose to a new 52-week high of $61.14 on Wednesday.

For the second quarter of this year, the company reported a profit of $212 million, compared to $184 million in the previous year. The gain was driven primarily by considerable product revenues, which reached $573 million.

The company's lead product is CABOMETYX, which received FDA approval on November 29, 2012, for the treatment of kidney, liver, and thyroid cancer. Drugs currently in the pipeline include Zanzalintinib, currently being evaluated in the STELLAR program for a number of solid tumor indications.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a biotech company that manufactures DNA-based products for experiments involving oligonucleotides, gene libraries, antibody discovery, next-generation sequencing, and so on.

The company rose over 3% in Wednesday's trade to reach a 52-week high of $197.19.

Recently, the company announced a collaboration with Eli Lilly's TuneLab to facilitate the discovery of new therapeutic antibodies using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Additionally, the company also offers clonal genes, complex clonal genes, virus controls for liquid biopsies, and several preparation, fragmentation, and diagnostic kits for microbial genetic testing.

Hinge Health Inc. (HNGE)

Hinge Health provides healthcare via an automated, AI-powered care model, associated hardware, and a clinician network.

Shares reached a new 52-week high of $98.41 on Wednesday.

For the second quarter of this year, the company saw revenues rise 53% to $212 million. Accordingly, estimates for third quarter revenues lie between $223 million and $225 million, reflecting a potential 45% increase over the previous year.

Hinge recently announced the acquisition of Cylinder Health, a leader in gastrointestinal and digestive healthcare, for a total cash consideration of $105 million.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology operates as a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing products for cancer care.

The company touched a new 52-week high of $10.10 on Wednesday.

Puma has licensed and commercialized Neratinib for the treatment of HER2-overexpressed breast cancer.

Additionally, it has also acquired Alisertib in treating small cell lung cancer and breast cancer. The drug is currently being assessed in the Phase 2 ALISCA-Lung2 trial in a combination therapy with paclitaxel.

This Day In History

On this day in 1846, the first anesthetic was administered during a dental procedure carried out by Dr. William Morton in the U.S. Morton was a dentist in Massachusettes who experimented with various anodyne compounds in attempts to provide sedation to parents undergoing painful procedures. The discovery of ether as a potential candidate was made alongside partner Charles Jackson, and used the chemical as a suspended powder during a tooth extraction successfully.