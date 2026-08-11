Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - SLN +29% & ABCL +34% On Positive Trial Data, CPIX, CLDX, BDSX

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on August 10, 2026, driven by key catalysts such as positive quarterly reports or the release of promising results from clinical trials.

Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN)

Silence Therapeutics is a biotechnology company engaged in the discovery of drugs utilizing short interfering RNA (siRNA) to treat hematologic, cardiovascular, and rare genetic diseases through the mechanism of RNA silencing. Shares surges over 29% in intraday trading on Monday to reach a 52-week high of $17.58.

On Monday, the company reported that net loss in the second quarter decreased to $12 million, compared to about $27 million in the previous year. A proposed, underwritten public offering was also announced, with plans to issue approximately $150 million worth of American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing £0.05 in capital of the company.

Silence reported topline results for siRNA candidate Divesiran in the Phase 2 SANRECO trial for Polycythemia vera, stating that patients across two dosing groups met the primary endpoint, demonstrating response rates of 93% and 81%, respectively. The subjects also showed a reduced dependency on phlebotomy, and the drug was found to have a consistent safety and tolerability profile.

The company is further developing Zerlasiran, and a Phase 3 trial for treating high-risk atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease is due to begin.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)

Abcellera, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops various antibody therapies for rare diseases with no effective treatments currently. The company saw its stock peak at a 52-week high of $10.01 after increasing over 34% in Monday's trade.

The company is developing ABCL635 as a long-acting treatment for vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause. Topline results from a Phase 2 trial were released on Monday, and showed that the drug met the primary endpoint by reducing moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms after a single dose in about 83% of patients.

Additionally, the company has completed Phase 1 dosing for ABCL575 for various immunology indications, with initial results expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company that manages the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. The company's stock reached a 52-week high of $8.45 on Monday.

The company released its second quarter financial results last week, and reported a loss of $3.1 million from continuing operations. This follows the sale of its line of branded pharmaceuticals to Apotex in July 2026.

Cumberland is advancing Ifetroban in cardiomyopathy linked with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, for which positive Phase 2 results were reported. The drug is currently under Phase 2 evaluation for systemic sclerosis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis as well.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics advances novel antibody therapies that engage the immune system to treat allergies, inflammatory, and autoimmune diseases. Shares rose over 3% to reach $43.21, a new 52-week high on Monday.

The company's lead drug candidate is Barzolvolimab, which is being evaluated in two separate Phase 3 trials for chronic spontaneous urticaria and cold urticaria with symptomatic dermographism. Additionally, the company is testing Barzolvolimab in two Phase 2 studies for atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis, both of which are expected to report topline results later this year.

A bispecific antibody candidate, CDX-622, is being explored for various inflammatory indications, and is currently under a Phase 1 assessment for asthma.

Biodesix Inc. (BDSX)

Biodesix offers diagnostic solutions, including tests for pulmonary health and lung cancer. The company reached a 52-week high of $25.51 on Monday, after climbing 5% in intraday trading.

The company reported second quarter results last week, noting a 34% rise in revenue amounting to $26.9 million. This includes significant diagnostic revenue of $25.4 million, with an increase of 42% as test volume grew to 20,900.

Furthermore, the company estimated full year revenues to be in the range of $108 million to $114 million, reflecting a 25% year-over-growth from 2025.

This Day In History:

In 1979, paleontologist Stephen Jay Gould and geneticist Richard Lewontin published their hallmark paper detailing the discovery of spandrels. Spandrels are defined as phenotypic aspects which evolved as a by-product of certain other 'necessary' adaptations brought about by evolution. An example of this is the presence of a protruding chin in humans, which serves no specific function, but rather developed as a consequence of the lower jaw. Gould famously stated "I am, somehow, less interested in the weight and convolutions of Einstein's brain than in the near certainty that people of equal talent have lived and died in cotton fields and sweatshops".