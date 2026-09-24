Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - TKNO, MRNA, ATRC, ILMN

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on September 23, 2026, driven by key catalysts such as positive quarterly reports or results from clinical trials.

Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO)

Alpha Teknova deals with the manufacture of critical reagents used in the life science industry.

The company's stock rose to a 52-week high of $9.35 on Wednesday.

Last week, the company introduced the Fill-Tek Dispensing System for essential custom reagents, designed to ease bioprocessing workflows.

In the second quarter of this year, Teknova reported total revenues of $12.2 million, up 18% from the previous year. Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Moderna specializes in the production of messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines such as respiratory disease vaccines for influenza, COVID-19, and the Respiratory Synctial Virus (RSV).

On Wednesday, the company saw shares reach a 52-week high of $192.31. The company released positive data on Wednesday from the Phase 3 INTerpath-001 study of Intismeran autogene. The drug was used in a neoantigen combination therapy with KEYTRUDA for the treatment of Stage IIB-IV melanoma. Conducted in conjunction with Merck (MRK), the trial met its primary endpoint of recurrence-free survival (RFS) and a key secondary endpoint of distant metastasis-free survival (DMFS). Moderna is further advancing 9 different Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials in the INTerpath program, for treating indications such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), bladder cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) AtriCure provides various technologies to treat Atrial fibrillation or Afib, which is an irregular heart rhythm originating in the upper heart chambers known as atria. Shares reached a 52-week high of $65.48 on Wednesday. Among the company's products is the Isolator Synergy surgical ablation system, used to repair faulty atrial walls that cause Afib. The system was the first medical device for treating persistent Afib that received FDA approval. Other treatments include AtriClip, that acts as a left atrial appendage (LAA) exclusion system, the minimally invasive Hybrid AF therapy, and the cryoICE, cryoSPHERE, and cryoXT probes for temporary ablation to block peripheral nerve signaling. For the second quarter of this year, the company reported a revenue of $153.6 million, reflecting a 12.8% growth. Revenue for the full year of 2026 are estimated between $602 million and $610 million, considerably higher than the $534 million recorded last year. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Illumina is engaged in a genomics approach to human health, providing DNA sequencing and array-based technologies for research and clinical purposes.

The company's stock climbed to a 52-week high of $256.17 on Wednesday.

For the second quarter of this year, the company recorded a revenue growth of 9.5% from last year, amounting to $1.59 billion. Revenues for the full year of 2026 are estimated to range between $4.60 billion and $4.64 billion, reflecting a potential organic growth of over 5%.

Illumina offers various services through next generation sequencing (NGS) technology, microarrays, and bioinformatics software to analyse genomics data.

This Day In History:

On this day in 1869, Mary Mallon, popularly known as 'Typhoid Mary' was born. Mallon was a home cook employed by several residences around the New York City area in the early 20th century. She was an asymptomatic carrier of the Salmonella typhi bacterium, and infected at least 51 people through her cooking, leading to at least 3 deaths. She was eventually caught and isolated in a home till her death in 1938. Her case remains a fascinating study in epidemiology and disease population analyses.