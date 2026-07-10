Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs: TRAX, BBIO, MNPR, TXG, MPLT

(RTTNews) - The following biotech companies climbed to 52-week highs on July 9, 2026, driven by key catalysts like encouraging regulatory updates and clinical trial milestones.

First Tracks Biotherapeutics Inc. (TRAX)

First Tracks Biotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Thursday hit a 52-week high with a 55.99% surge in share price, to end the day at $32.40.

The company, which specialises in developing therapies for autoimmune diseases, debuted on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in April 2026.

Spun out from AnaptysBio, First Track saw significant progress in the first quarter of the financial year, including the initiation of Phase 1 trials evaluating the ANB033 and ANB101 therapies for celiac disease, eosinophilic esophagitis, and other inflammatory diseases.

The company also concluded an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA regarding Rosnilimab, a pathogenic T cell depleter for treating rheumatoid arthritis.

Bridge Bio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company advancing drugs to treat genetic-driven diseases and cancers. The company reached a 52-week high of $93.52, closing Thursday up 15.12%.

The company's lead drug product is Acoramidis, approved by the FDA in November 2024, for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis cardiomyopathy, a genetic heart disorder. The discontinuation of Astrazeneca's Wainua for the same disease, following an unsuccessful Phase 3 trial, may have contributed to the climbing stock price.

The company also recently presented Phase 3 results for Infigratinib in treating achondroplasia in children, and plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) in the third quarter of this year.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, saw shares rise over 5% on Thursday to reach a 52-week high of $112.25. ALXN1840 is the company's lead drug candidate currently in late-stage development for the treatment of Wilson's disease. The drug candidate carries the FDA's Rare Pediatric Disease designation tag, and the company plans to submit an NDA for ALXN1840 by mid-2026.

The company is also advancing candidates MNPR-101-Lu, MNPR-101-Zr and MNPR-101-Ac for the treatment of solid tumors.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

10x Genomics is a life science technology company that specializes in developing various analytical tools, facilitating transcriptomics, proteomics, and genomics. Shares jumped 15.03% on Thursday to close at $43.10, a 52-week high for the company.

The company has gained significant revenue by providing multiomics services and recently launched the Atera platform to carry out whole-transcriptome analysis with single-cell sensitivity.

Additionally, 10x also acquired Proteintech Genomics in June to advance its RNA and protein analysis platform.

According to company estimates, revenues in 2026 are positioned to reach $600 million to $625 million.

MapLight Therapeutics Inc. (MPLT)

MapLight Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, gained over 3% to reach a 52-week high of $39.91 on Thursday.

The company is developing ML-007C MA in the treatment of Schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease. The drug is currently being assessed in the Phase 2 ZEPHYR trial for schizophrenia, with topline data expected in August 2026.

Another drug candidate in the pipeline is ML-004, a potential treatment of social communication deficits and irritability in autism spectrum disorder.

A Phase 2 study of ML-004 in autism spectrum disorder failed to meet the primary endpoints, according to results reported last month. After a full review of the data, the company plans to meet with the FDA to discuss the next steps in the drug's development.

Further drug candidates in the pipeline include ML-009 for treating hyperactivity/impulsivity and ML-021 for Parkinson's disease.