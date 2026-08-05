Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - UFPT +25%, INFU +33%, SOPH +20% On Q2 Reports, REPL, PBLS

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on August 4, 2026, driven by key catalysts like positive quarterly results or certain regulatory milestones.

UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT)

UFP Technologies is a contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other engineered products. The company's stock surged over 25% to hit a 52-week high of $338.70 in Tuesday's trade.

The company reported financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, highlighting a net income of $20.9 million and an income growth of 21.4% from the previous year. The profit was driven by a 15.1% increase in quarterly sales, amounting to $174 million. Additionally, income for the six months ending June 30, 2026 rose by 11.6%.

A range of products is currently offered by the company, including aids in robotics assisted surgery, patient beds, infection control, cardiovascular, spine, and wound care. Additionally, UFP Medtech also developed a number of wearable devices to facilitate diagnostics, blood sugar regulation, and the transdermal delivery of drugs.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU)

InfuSystem operates as a provider of healthcare services in the U.S., facilitating outpatient care for medical equipment manufacturers and healthcare providers. Shares climbed over 33% on Tuesday to a 52-week high of $12.49.

On Tuesday, InfuSystem reported a second quarter revenue of $36.9 million, reflecting a marginal growth of 2.6% from last year. This may be accounted for by the 15% increase in Patient Services revenue, offset by a 16% decrease in revenue from the Device Solutions segment.

The company also forecast the pro-forma net revenue growth for the full year of 2026, estimated to lie between 6% and 8%.

In addition to offering electronic infusion pumps, the company also offers ambulatory infusion pumps, on-site servicing of biomedical devices, equipment for safe chemotherapy sessions, devices for post-operative pain management, and various kits for wound care.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)

Replimune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oncolytic immunotherapies. The company saw shares rise to a 52-week high of $13.86 in intraday trading on Tuesday.

The company utilizes its proprietary RPx platform, which leverages an engineered Herpes simplex virus-1 (HSV-1) to bring about immunogenic cell death and trigger an immune response targeting tumor cells. Replimune's lead drug candidate, RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) was designed using this platform to treat advanced melanoma.

The company re-submitted its third biologics license application (BLA) in June to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and received a favorable opinion regarding the BLA last week. Results from the Phase 3 IGNYTE trial for the drug were found to be clinically meaningful by a majority of members in the Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee (CTGTAC) convened by the FDA.

The FDA was due to provide a Class 1 response to the BLA on August 2, 2026, but no such response has been reported by the company till date.

SOPHiA Genetics SA (SOPH)

SOPHiA Genetics is an AI-driven precision medicine company that hosts a cloud-based software for data-heavy analyses utilized by over 990 healthcare institutions. The company recorded a 52-week high of $6.98 after rising over 20.21% on Tuesday.

In the second quarter of this year, SOPHiA reported a revenue of $23.3 million, 27% higher than the previous year, and driven by a 64% rise in revenue from the U.S. market. The company expects to earn revenues of $94 million to $96 million for the full year of 2026, marking a 22% to 24% year-over-year growth from 2025.

Additionally, the company reported a total of 115,000 analyses carried out on SOPHiA DDM, a software that processes complex genomic and multimodal data to serve biopharma institutions.

Parabilis Medicines Inc. (PBLS)

Parabilis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing helical peptide therapeutics to modulate dysfunctional proteins through its Helicon discovery platform. Shares rose over 5% to $36.69, reaching a 52-week high in share price on Tuesday.

Parabilis began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 11, 2026. The initial public offering saw the company issue an aggregate of approximately 47 million shares, amounting to $770.5 million in net proceeds.

The company's lead investigational Helicon peptide is Zolucatetide, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 trial. The drug has shown some success in patients with familial adenomatosus polyposis (FAP) and received both Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of desmoid tumors.