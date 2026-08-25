Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - VOGX, PHVS, SOLV, IKT, HTFL

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on August 24, 2026, driven by positive results from clinical trials or an upcoming conference participation.

Vogenx Inc. (VOGX)

Vogenx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat metabolic diseases. On Monday, shares surged to a 52-week high of $35, ending the day up 4%.

Vogenx debuted on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 12, 2026, and commenced trading with an initial public offering (IPO) of 6,250,000 shares of common stock at $13 per share. The company gained about $81.3 million from the IPO.

Mizagliflozin is the company's lead product candidate and is currently being advanced for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH), gastroparesis, and GIP-dependent Cushing's syndrome. The Phase 2b EMERGE trial evaluating the drug for PBH reported positive results in June, as the drug demonstrated a clinically meaningful reduction of glucose and hypoglycemic events.

Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS)

Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists for the treatment of bradykinin-mediated hereditary angioedema (HAE). The company's stock rose over 2% to a 52-week high of $38.13 on Monday.

In the second quarter, the company's net loss increased to EUR 47.8 million, compared to EUR 45.5 million in the previous year.

The lead drug, Deucrictibant, is being evaluated in the Phase 3 CHAPTER-3 trial, which is expected to release topline data in the third quarter of 2026. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the NDA for deucrictibant in July 2026 and may provide a response by April 23, 2027. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated a marketing authorization application (MAA) for the drug and began a review of the same.

Solventum Corporation (SOLV)

Solventum provides various services and technologies that assist patients and medical professionals across a variety of specialties. The company saw a 52-week high on Monday as shares rose to $91.51 in intraday trading.

The company saw a revenue growth of 2.2% in the second quarter as sales totaled $2.21 billion. A net income of $92 million was also recorded. Expecting to build on this momentum, the company has raised its full year guidance and projects an organic sales growth of 2.5% to 3.0%.

Additionally, Solventum intends to separate its Health Information Systems business and redirect resources to its core MedTech operations. The company primarily manufactures dressings for catheter sites, vacuum therapy for wound care, various medical wearables, diagnostic devices, and oral care instruments.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT)

Inhikibase Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that develops therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases like pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Shares reached a 52-week high of $2.54 on Monday.

The company registered a net loss of $19.6 million in the second quarter of this year, compared to $9.9 million in 2025. The expansion is attributable to increased expenses required for the evaluation of lead drug candidate IKT-001.

IKT-001 is an oral formulation of imatinib mesylate developed for the treatment of PAH, that previously received an Orphan Drug designation from the FDA. The drug is currently being evaluated in the global Phase 3 IMPROVE-PAH trial, which enrolled its first patient in April 2026.

HeartFlow Inc. (HTFL)

HeartFlow functions as a medical technology company specializing in coronary artery diseases by developing AI models and devices to diagnose and locate plaque buildup in the heart without invasive procedures. Shares climbed to a 52-week high of $50.85 on Monday.

For the second quarter of 2026, HeartFlow recorded a wider net loss of $15.7 million, compared to $9.2 million in the previous year. Revenue also grew by 48% to $64.1 million.

The company offers coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) imaging, which contributes to plaque and roadmap analysis, plaque staging, and for planning percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) using 3D models.

This Day In History:

On this day in 2004, revolutionary psychiatrist Elisabeth Kubler-Ross passed away, leaving behind a legacy of research into grief and recovery. The Swiss-American academic focused on treating patients with terminal diagnoses and famously identified five major stages of dealing with grief, namely - denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Her ideas shaped counseling provided in a hospital setting, helping dispel practices that encouraged isolation and silence around a dying patient. In one of her many books, she recalled - "Watching a peaceful death of a human being reminds us of a falling star; one of a million lights in a vast sky that flares up for a brief moment only to disappear into the endless night forever."