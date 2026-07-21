Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - XNCR, COAG, MNPR, SOPH, ACRS

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on July 20, 2026, driven by key catalysts such as upcoming clinical trial launches and the prospective release of data from these studies.

Xencor Inc. (XNCR)

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company currently advancing a portfolio of engineered antibodies to treat cancers and autoimmune diseases. On Monday the company saw a 52-week high of $20.26, closing the day up 7%.

The company is currently advancing XmAb942 in the global Phase 2b XENITH-UC trial for treating ulcerative colitis, with interim results expected by the year-end 2026.

XmAb819 is under development for treating advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), and XmAb541 as a therapy for advanced gynecologic and germ cell tumors. Both are bispecific antibody being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial, with data planned for release in the second half of 2026.

The company recorded revenues of about $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2026, primarily driven by non-cash royalties from Alexion and Incyte.

Hemab Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COAG)

Hemab Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of therapies for blood coagulation disorders. Shares hit a 52-week high of $52.15 in intraday trading on Monday.

Last week the company reported positive data from the Phase 2 LTE trial assessing Sutacimig for treating Glanzmann thrombasthenia and Factor VIII deficiency. The results indicated that the mean annualized treated bleeding rate (ATBR) reduced by 84%, and the participants who underwent surgical procedures reported positive hemostatic outcomes.

The company also recently reported positive interim Phase 2 results for drug candidate HMB-002 in treating Von Willebrand's disease, and launched HMB-003, a new drug candidate for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for rare diseases and certain cancers. The company's stock reached a 52-week high of $115 in share price on Monday.

In June, the company released positive Phase 3 results for ALXN1840 in the treatment of Wilson disease, for which it has received a Rare Pediatric Disease voucher from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A new drug application (NDA) for ALXN1840 is planned for submission by mid-2026, and on Monday the company announced leadership changes to facilitate the anticipated launch of ALXN1840 which may be its first commercial product if approved.

Additionally, the company is advancing MNPR-101, a targeted antibody platform currently in Phase 1 development for radiopharmaceutical imaging and treatment of solid tumors.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH), an AI-driven precision medicine company, recorded a 52-week high of $6.50 after rising over 7% in Monday's trade.

The company hosts an AI-driven platform to facilitate data-heavy analyses and estimates that over 990 healthcare institutions utilize the cloud-based software. Additionally, it is the creator of SOPHiA DDM, a software that processes complex genomic and multimodal data to serve biopharma institutions.

In the first quarter of this year, SOPHiA reported a revenue of $21.7 million, 22% higher than the previous year. The company expects to earn revenues of $92 million to $94 million for the full year of 2026, marking a 20% to 22% year-over-year growth from the full year of 2025.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of novel molecule products for treating immuno-inflammatory diseases.

The company is advancing the monoclonal antibody Bosakitug in a Phase 2 trial for treating atopic dermatitis (AD), and topline results are anticipated by the fourth quarter of 2026. The drug candidate ATI-052 is also being assessed in a Phase 1b trial for AD, and a Phase 2b program for asthma, scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

The lead indication of ATI-2138, an inhibitor of ITK3 and JAK, was established as the three forms of lichen planus, a chronic form of dermatitis. The company plans to initiate a Phase 2 basket study in the second half of 2026.