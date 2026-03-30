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WKN DE: A2QHYP / ISIN: US89422G1076

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30.03.2026 12:14:27

Biotech Stocks Facing FDA Decision In April 2026

(RTTNews) - While the geopolitical environment has become markedly more complex, especially with sustained U.S. and Israeli strikes and Iranian counterattacks through March, the regulatory landscape is also evolving, with several notable developments and a couple of first-of-their-kind measures emerging.

In a move to accelerate biosimilar drug development and improve medicine affordability, the FDA on March 9, 2026, recommended streamlining unnecessary clinical pharmacokinetic (PK) studies when scientifically justified. Building on its commitment to replace animal testing with human-relevant, scientifically rigorous methods, the U.S. regulator released a draft guidance on March 18, 2026, aimed at helping drug developers validate new approach methodologies (NAMs) as alternatives to animal testing.

In therapeutic advances, the FDA approved the first treatment for cerebral folate deficiency, a rare neurological condition, on March 10, 2026, by expanding the use of Wellcovorin. Later in the month, on March 26, 2026, the FDA approved Rocket Pharma's Kresladi, which became the first gene therapy for Severe Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type I.

Now let's take a look at the biotech stocks facing FDA decisions in April 2026.

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