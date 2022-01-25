Biotech Stocks Facing FDA Decision In February 2022

(RTTNews) - As we head into February, it's time to take a look back at some of the regulatory news that made headlines in January.

With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continuing to see an unprecedented scale of transmission, the FDA, on January 7, shortened the time between the completion of a primary series of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and a booster dose to five months from six months for individuals 18 years of age and older.

On January 13, the FDA approved Zoetis Inc.'s (ZTS) Solensia, the first treatment for the control of pain associated with osteoarthritis in cats. This drug is expected to be available to veterinarians in the second half of 2022.

BCS International Corp., on January 19, recalled its "Dr. Snack Goji Berry" food treats after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites. If this product is consumed by people who have a severe sensitivity to sulfites, they risk having serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.

Now, let's take a look at the biotech stocks facing FDA decision next month.