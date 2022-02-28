|
28.02.2022 07:41:42
Biotech Stocks Facing FDA Decision In March 2022
(RTTNews) - As another month comes to an end, it's time to take a look back at some of the regulatory news that made headlines in February and look ahead to what the month of March has in store.
The first generic version of Allergan's Restasis, developed by Mylan Pharma, was approved by the FDA to increase tear production in patients whose tear production is suppressed as a result of ocular inflammation associated with keratoconjunctivitis sicca (commonly known as dry eye) on Feb.2. Restasis, launched by Allergan, has been in use in the U.S. for nearly 20 years.
The FDA issued a public alert on February 18, warning that certain FDA-regulated products from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee may not be safe for consumption due to insanitary conditions, including rodent infestations.
Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance was approved on Feb.24, to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults.
Now, let's take a look at the biotech stocks facing FDA decision next month.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Marinus Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Marinus Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Akebia Therapeutics Inc
|1,89
|-1,05%
|bluebird bio Inc
|6,04
|-2,11%
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
|60,81
|-0,52%
|Eli Lilly and Co.
|220,70
|-0,94%
|Lipocine Inc
|1,10
|4,88%
|Merck Co.
|67,67
|-1,30%
|TG Therapeutics Inc
|8,72
|-0,41%
|TherapeuticsMD Inc
|0,21
|9,95%
|Zogenix Inc
|23,24
|0,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen: Verluste halten sich in Grenzen, Techwerte mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt tiefrot -- DAX grenzt Verluste letztlich ein -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag weiter steil abwärts. Beim deutschen Leitindex wurden die Abschläge letztlich etwas kleiner. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich keine einheitliche Entwicklung. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen zum Wochenstart unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.