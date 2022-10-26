|
26.10.2022 12:00:44
Biotech Stocks Facing FDA Decision In November 2022
(RTTNews) - As another month comes to a close, it's time to take a quick recap of some of the regulatory news that made headlines in October.
The federal data from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS) on E-cigarette use among U.S. youth, released on October 6, presents some grim findings. According to the Morbidity & Mortality Weekly Report, more than 2.5 million U.S. youth currently use E-cigarettes.
It is dangerous to use tobacco products in any form, including e-cigarettes, especially for young people. The regulatory agency is taking steps to stop the illegal sale of unauthorized electronic nicotine delivery system products. Permanent injunctions were filed against six E-cigarette manufacturers on Oct.18.
On October 7, the FDA approved GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals' Boostrix for use during third trimester of pregnancy to prevent whooping cough in infants younger than two months of age. This is the first vaccine approved specifically for use during pregnancy to prevent a disease in young infants whose mothers are vaccinated during pregnancy, according to Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
Now, let's take a look at the biotech stocks facing FDA decision in November.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Veru Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
30.08.22
|Why Veru Stock Is Plunging Today (MotleyFool)
|
11.08.22
|Why Veru Stock Is Flying High Today (MotleyFool)
|
10.08.22
|Ausblick: Veru legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.22
|Why Veru Stock Jumped Today (MotleyFool)
|
11.07.22
|Why Veru Stock Soared 15% Higher on Monday (MotleyFool)