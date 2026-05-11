Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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11.05.2026 17:48:28
Biotech Stocks Rally on Hantavirus Fears: Is the Surge Overdone?
Given that we are barely five years removed from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's natural for consumers and investors to have concerns when hearing about the limited hantavirus outbreak and react quickly.The market has driven biotech stocks, such as Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Novavax, and Inovio significantly higher over the past week.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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