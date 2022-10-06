BIOTECH TAKES FIRST BIG STEP TOWARDS POSSIBLE TREATMENT FOR METH ADDICTION!

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Addiction Cure Therapeutic Sciences Inc. an International Rx Solution Company targeting drug and alcohol addiction cures and treatments, announced results from their epigenetic testing.

Data from the mouse models in-lab testing indicates a lead HDAC (Histone deacetylases) inhibitor can modulate the behavioral effects of methamphetamine, promoting sustained protection, despite repeated exposure to methamphetamine. If successful, this would be the first medication available for methamphetamine users, as no FDA approved treatment for methamphetamine addiction exists.

Alex Federation Lead Scientist explains, "Histone deacetylases (HDAC) inhibitors are a focus because they regulate epigenetic changes associated with synaptic plasticity promoting resiliency to methamphetamine, and potentially reversing some of the aberrant behavioral and brain changes occurring during methamphetamine use. These preclinical models support the potential of HDAC inhibitors to promote resiliency to methamphetamine and serve to guide potential clinical positioning of HDAC inhibitors."

The lead HDAC inhibitor was not effective in alternate models, assessing distinct aspects of the addiction process, thus ACTS does not see this exact epigenetic compound as a cure, but rather a potential treatment to keep people off meth. Additional studies are being planned.

"Methamphetamine addiction is our initial focus, but we are targeting all drug and alcohol addiction, and we're already testing another theory using endocannibinoid compounds," said Jack Levine, CEO. "We know what a monstrous goal this is, but we are excited to be at the forefront of the journey, as we believe the futures of our children and country depend on it."

About Addiction Cure Therapeutic Sciences Inc: ACTS is a biotech firm advancing first in class therapeutics to treat and cure the disease of drug and alcohol addiction. ACTS' Scientists and Physicians are working towards an FDA approved Rx cure for chemical addiction.

Forward-Looking Statements: The statements made by ADDICTION CURE THERAPEUTIC SCIENCES Inc., in this press release may be "forward-looking" in nature. Forward-looking statements describe ACT Sciences' future plans, projections, strategies and expectations based on assumptions, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of ADDICTION CURE THERAPEUTIC SCIENCES, Inc. Actual results could differ materially from those projected. ACT SCIENCES is not liable for any actions, decisions or damages as a result of information in this release.

