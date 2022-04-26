BIOTRONIK Announces FDA Approval of Renamic Neo with LiveSupport Software

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOTRONIK, Inc. announced today it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Renamic Neo, the company's state-of-the-art programmer for implanted cardiac rhythm management devices such as ICDs, pacemakers, and implantable cardiac monitors.

In addition to its programming functions, Renamic Neo now offers LiveSupport, which allows clinicians to share the programmer screen with, or grant programmer control to, BIOTRONIK technical support personnel at remote locations. Renamic Neo is also compatible with BIOTRONIK's ReportShare and EHR DataSync to allow secure and easy integration of programmer data into hospitals' EHR systems.

"The Renamic Neo programmer represents another advancement in providing clinicians with better tools to improve patient care," said Dr. Sei Iwai, Section Chief Cardiac Electrophysiology, at Westchester Medical Health Network, Valhalla, New York. "The LiveSupport feature, ReportShare, and EHR DataSync, plus all the connectivity options in this programmer, can improve our workflow and response time. The Renamic Neo programmer is exactly the tool we need in our device clinic."

The Renamic Neo programmer boasts a 12" high-resolution, high-contrast, LCD touch screen display, a built-in analyzer, and battery-powered portability, as well as various connectivity options. In addition, Renamic Neo is significantly lighter and smaller than its predecessor.

Renamic Neo will soon be available in the United States to hospitals and clinics that implant BIOTRONIK cardiac rhythm management devices.

For more information, visit: www.biotronik.com

About BIOTRONIK

BIOTRONIK is a leading medical device company that develops trusted and innovative cardiovascular and endovascular solutions for more than 50 years. Driven by a purpose to perfectly match technology with the human body, BIOTRONIK innovations deliver care that saves and improves the lives of millions diagnosed with heart and blood vessel diseases every year. BIOTRONIK is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and is represented in over 100 countries.

Follow BIOTRONIK on:

Twitter: @BIOTRONIK_US

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/biotronik

YouTube: www.youtube.com/BIOTRONIKUS

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biotronik-announces-fda-approval-of-renamic-neo-with-livesupport-software-301532362.html

SOURCE BIOTRONIK