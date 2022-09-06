Biotts new category of drugs is a breakthrough in the fight against cancer and diabetes

A drug carrier, developed by researchers at Biotts, can transport commonly used drugs more efficiently resulting in better effectiveness, smaller drug doses and dramatically reduced side effects

WROCLAW, Poland, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "After years of work Biotts has created a universal system which is able to deliver much larger molecules than any current available solution. The company's carrier is made of several well-known absorption promoters which are combined with drugs in a unique way - this makes it possible to achieve additional synergy. Thanks to this system the rate and depth of drug absorption in the tissue can be controlled so that it reaches only diseased areas or systemic circulation," says Paweł Biernat, PhD, CEO of Biotts, a biotech company from Wrocław.

Another important objective of the development process was to ensure that the skin remains intact and undamaged. The carrier temporarily "softens" the intercellular cement, and the active substance enters the body without pain or irritation. There are many challenges in the transdermal drug delivery process the most crucial being related to the size of the drug molecule and its physicochemical nature. Research conducted at Biotts proves that molecules of a larger size and diversified nature, including hydrophilic molecules, proteins, and several other substances – such as the peptides used in type II diabetes treatment - can be simultaneously and effectively delivered to the body.

The Biotts system has a complex structure which allows the therapeutic molecules to reach deep into the body. It does not damage the skin, is biodegradable and harmless. The drug or active substance in the carrier remains active and doesn't lose its properties.

"The skin is the biggest and strongest barrier in the human body. It has mechanisms designed to guard against exogenous substances. That makes it impossible to deliver drugs without a carrier added which simultaneously protects the active substance and helps penetrate the body," explains Biernat.

Biotts has just completed the next phase of preclinical testing on one of their drug candidates. This one was developed by combining the carrier with a substance that fights diabetes. The first phase of its clinical trial on humans is scheduled for 2023.

Biotts, a biotech company from Wroclaw in Poland, was founded in 2018. Its team has developed a one-of-a-kind, universal transdermal therapeutic system the unique properties of which increase the bioavailability of active substances by allowing them to penetrate the skin. This transdermal solution allows for the delivery of one or more active substances, making it possible to design multicomponent drugs. The company is the author and exclusive owner of the copyrights for four patent applications, two of which have entered the global PCT protection procedure. Read more at biotts.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1888119/Biotts_team.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biotts-new-category-of-drugs-is-a-breakthrough-in-the-fight-against-cancer-and-diabetes-301615454.html

SOURCE Biotts SA