Bioventus CEO Ken Reali Steps Down As CEO

(RTTNews) - Bioventus Inc. (BVS) announced Wednesday that Ken Reali has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors. The board has initiated a comprehensive search process to identify a permanent CEO.

Reali was appointed CEO of Bioventus in April 2020. Prior to that, Reali served as President and CEO of Clinical Innovations, a medical device company.

He started his career at Biomet and worked at Stryker, Smith & Nephew and Baxano Surgical where he held positions of increasing responsibility including CEO over the past ten years.

Until a successor is named, the board has appointed Anthony Bihl, as interim CEO, effective immediately. Bihl is a seasoned executive with more than 35 years of proven industry experience.

Bihl formerly served as CEO and member of the Board of Managers of Bioventus LLC from 2013 until his retirement in 2020. Bihl currently serves as a board member for Sonendo Inc. and Spectral Medical Inc.