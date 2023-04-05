Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
05.04.2023 15:18:51

Bioventus CEO Ken Reali Steps Down As CEO

(RTTNews) - Bioventus Inc. (BVS) announced Wednesday that Ken Reali has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors. The board has initiated a comprehensive search process to identify a permanent CEO.

Reali was appointed CEO of Bioventus in April 2020. Prior to that, Reali served as President and CEO of Clinical Innovations, a medical device company.

He started his career at Biomet and worked at Stryker, Smith & Nephew and Baxano Surgical where he held positions of increasing responsibility including CEO over the past ten years.

Until a successor is named, the board has appointed Anthony Bihl, as interim CEO, effective immediately. Bihl is a seasoned executive with more than 35 years of proven industry experience.

Bihl formerly served as CEO and member of the Board of Managers of Bioventus LLC from 2013 until his retirement in 2020. Bihl currently serves as a board member for Sonendo Inc. and Spectral Medical Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bioventus Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Bioventus Inc (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bioventus Inc (A) 1,28 3,23% Bioventus Inc (A)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Osterwochenende: Dow schwächer -- ATX im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street gibt am Donnerstag ab. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Gründonnerstag stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert fester. Die Märkte in Fernost schließen den Handelstag uneinheitlich ab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen