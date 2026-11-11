BioVersys Aktie
WKN DE: A410LA / ISIN: CH0210362643
|
11.11.2026 07:00:03
BioVersys and partners to present AlpE data at The Union World Conference on Lung Health
|
BioVersys AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
BioVersys AG (SIX: BIOV), a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacteria, announced today that it will present new data on alpibectir together with its development partner GSK. The Union World Conference on Lung Health is taking place from 17 to 20 November 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Presentations will include the latest Phase 2 data on alpibectir in combination with ethionamide (AlpE), in patients with newly diagnosed drug-sensitive pulmonary tuberculosis.
The Union World Conference on Lung Health brings together researchers, practitioners, advocates, policymakers and communities from around the world to share knowledge, exchange ideas and accelerate progress in lung health.
Alpibectir data presentation schedule at the Union Conference
About BioVersys
About Alpibectir
Alpibectir (previously known as BVL-GSK098) is a small molecule developed from BioVersys’ award winning Transcriptional Regulatory Inhibitory Compounds (TRIC) platform in a successful collaboration with GSK, the Institut Pasteur Lille and the University of Lille. Alpibectir acts through a novel mode of action, potentiating the activity of the anti-TB drug ethionamide (Eto). Alpibectir is being studied for its potential to lower the efficacious human dose of Eto, minimizing of dose-dependent side effects, and overcome Eto resistance. The combination alpibectir/Eto (AlpE) is being developed for the treatment of pulmonary TB and TB meningitis. In 2023 AlpE was granted orphan-drug designation (ODD) for the treatment of tuberculosis, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) providing for certain incentives including seven years US market exclusivity. Similarly in 2025, AlpE was granted Orphan Designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), providing for certain incentives including 10-year EU market exclusivity.
Disclaimer
BioVersys contact
End of Media Release
2432126 11.11.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BioVersys
|
11.11.26
|Gewinne in Zürich: SPI zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.26
|BioVersys and partners to present AlpE data at The Union World Conference on Lung Health (EQS Group)
|
10.11.26
|Optimismus in Zürich: Börsianer lassen SPI zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
|
06.11.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Zürich: SPI fällt am Freitagmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.26
|Zuversicht in Zürich: SPI legt mittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.26
|BioVersys announces first patient first visit in Phase 2b RIV-CARE trial of BV100 (EQS Group)
|
27.10.26
|Gewinne in Zürich: Anleger lassen SPI zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.26
|Aufschläge in Zürich: SPI in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu BioVersys
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BioVersys
|22,60
|-3,83%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX freundlich erwartet -- DAX dürfte Erholung mit Rekordhoch fortsetzen -- Asiens Börsen schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Donnerstag fester erwartet. Der deutsche Leitindex dürfte ein neues Rekordhoch erklimmen. Die Börsen in Asien verbuchen am Donnerstag Verluste.