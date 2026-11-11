BioVersys Aktie

BioVersys ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A410LA / ISIN: CH0210362643

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.11.2026 07:00:03

BioVersys and partners to present AlpE data at The Union World Conference on Lung Health

BioVersys AG / Key word(s): Conference
BioVersys and partners to present AlpE data at The Union World Conference on Lung Health

11.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Basel, Switzerland. November 11, 2026, 7.00am CEST

 

BioVersys AG (SIX: BIOV), a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacteria, announced today that it will present new data on alpibectir together with its development partner GSK. The Union World Conference on Lung Health is taking place from 17 to 20 November 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Presentations will include the latest Phase 2 data on alpibectir in combination with ethionamide (AlpE), in patients with newly diagnosed drug-sensitive pulmonary tuberculosis.

The Union World Conference on Lung Health brings together researchers, practitioners, advocates, policymakers and communities from around the world to share knowledge, exchange ideas and accelerate progress in lung health.

 

Alpibectir data presentation schedule at the Union Conference

Date and time (BRT)

Presenter

Presentation

Session

Wednesday, 18 November
12:15–12:20

Dr. Simphiwe RN Simelane

E-poster: “Early bactericidal activity, safety, and pharmacokinetics of alpibectir–ethionamide in pulmonary tuberculosis”

EP16
Emerging therapeutics in TB safety, efficacy and early activity

Thursday, 19 November
09:58–10:06

Dr. Michel Pieren, BioVersys

“Alpibectir potentiates ethionamide and ethionamide-sulfoxide activity in M. tuberculosis clinical isolates from a Phase 2a study”

OA24
Alchemy: Dose determination, safety and adverse effects in preclinical and clinical TB trials

Thursday, 19 November
10:16–10:30

Dr. Simphiwe RN Simelane

“Early bactericidal activity, safety and PK of alpibectir-ethionamide in pulmonary tuberculosis: Results from the ENABLE trial”

SY08
Reimagining TB drug development: Phase 2 results from the UNITE4TB platform

Friday, 20 November
13:11–13:28

Dr. Simon Tiberi

“Early bactericidal activity, safety and PK of alpibectir-ethionamide and updates on further development of alpibectir-containing TB regimens”

SS12
Tackling tuberculosis today and for the future: From pipeline innovation to global collaboration

Satellite session: 12:15–13:45; chaired by David Barros-Aguirre

 

About BioVersys
BioVersys AG is a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant (“MDR”) bacteria. Derived from the company’s two internal technology platforms (TRIC and Ansamycin Chemistry), candidates are designed and developed to overcome resistance mechanisms, block virulence production and directly affect the pathogenesis of harmful bacteria towards the identification of new treatment options in the antimicrobial and microbiome fields. This enables BioVersys to address the high unmet medical need for new treatments against life-threatening resistant bacterial infections and bacteria-exacerbated chronic inflammatory microbiome disorders. The company’s most advanced research and development programs address nosocomial infections of Acinetobacter baumannii (BV100, Phase 3), and tuberculosis (alpibectir, Phase 2, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and a consortium of the University of Lille, France). BioVersys is located in the biotech hub of Basel, Switzerland.

About Alpibectir

Alpibectir (previously known as BVL-GSK098) is a small molecule developed from BioVersys’ award winning Transcriptional Regulatory Inhibitory Compounds (TRIC) platform in a successful collaboration with GSK, the Institut Pasteur Lille and the University of Lille. Alpibectir acts through a novel mode of action, potentiating the activity of the anti-TB drug ethionamide (Eto). Alpibectir is being studied for its potential to lower the efficacious human dose of Eto, minimizing of dose-dependent side effects, and overcome Eto resistance. The combination alpibectir/Eto (AlpE) is being developed for the treatment of pulmonary TB and TB meningitis. In 2023 AlpE was granted orphan-drug designation (ODD) for the treatment of tuberculosis, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) providing for certain incentives including seven years US market exclusivity. Similarly in 2025, AlpE was granted Orphan Designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), providing for certain incentives including 10-year EU market exclusivity.

Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning BioVersys and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of BioVersys to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioVersys is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

BioVersys contact 
Anca Cighi, Head of IR and Communications, Tel. +41 79 949 33 09; Mail: anca.cighi@bioversys.com
For IR: IR@bioversys.com;  Website: www.bioversys.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

2432126  11.11.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BioVersys

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BioVersys

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BioVersys 22,60 -3,83% BioVersys

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX freundlich erwartet -- DAX dürfte Erholung mit Rekordhoch fortsetzen -- Asiens Börsen schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Donnerstag fester erwartet. Der deutsche Leitindex dürfte ein neues Rekordhoch erklimmen. Die Börsen in Asien verbuchen am Donnerstag Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen