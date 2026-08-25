BioVersys Aktie

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WKN DE: A410LA / ISIN: CH0210362643

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25.08.2026 07:00:05

BioVersys to report its half-year 2026 financial results, provide a business update and host a conference call

BioVersys AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
BioVersys to report its half-year 2026 financial results, provide a business update and host a conference call

25.08.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Basel, Switzerland. August 25, 2026, 7.00am CET

BioVersys AG (SIX: BIOV), a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacteria, announced today the reporting of its half-year 2026 financial results, along with a business update and the hosting of an investor, analyst and media conference call.

The company will publish its half-year 2026 financial results on September 9, 2026. On the reporting date, BioVersys will issue a press release at 7:00 AM CET / 2:00 AM ET.

Following the release, BioVersys will host a conference call and webcast on September 9, 2026 at 2:00 PM CET / 9:00 AM ET where management will review the financial results, provide a business update, outline its strategic outlook and where investors, analysts and journalists will be able to ask questions.

Details of the conference call and webcast:

•    Conference Call Registration: Link (Participants will receive dial-in details upon registration)

Important Note: Participants joining the conference call are kindly asked to mute their browser audio during the session.


About BioVersys
BioVersys AG is a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant (“MDR”) bacteria. Derived from the company’s two internal technology platforms (TRIC and Ansamycin Chemistry), candidates are designed and developed to overcome resistance mechanisms, block virulence production and directly affect the pathogenesis of harmful bacteria towards the identification of new treatment options in the antimicrobial and microbiome fields. This enables BioVersys to address the high unmet medical need for new treatments against life-threatening resistant bacterial infections and bacteria-exacerbated chronic inflammatory microbiome disorders. The company’s most advanced research and development programs address nosocomial infections of Acinetobacter baumannii (BV100, Phase 3), and tuberculosis (alpibectir, Phase 2, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and a consortium of the University of Lille, France). BioVersys is located in the biotech hub of Basel, Switzerland.

BioVersys contact 
Anca Cighi, Head of IR and Communications, Tel. +41 79 949 33 09; Mail: anca.cighi@bioversys.com
For IR: IR@bioversys.com;  Website: www.bioversys.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

2387846  25.08.2026 CET/CEST

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