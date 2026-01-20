BioXcel Therapeutics Aktie

BioXcel Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JF20 / ISIN: US09075P1057

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.01.2026 13:48:05

BioXcel Files SNDA To Expand IGALMI Label For At-Home Setting

(RTTNews) - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) said on Tuesday that it has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for IGALMI, seeking approval for the acute treatment of agitation associated with bipolar disorder or schizophrenia in an outpatient setting.

IGALMI sublingual film was initially approved by the FDA in April 2022 for the acute treatment of agitation in adults with schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder under healthcare provider supervision. The sNDA aims to expand the label to allow treatment in an outpatient setting without such supervision. The submission was supported by data from the Phase 3 SERENITY At-Home safety trial.

BioXcel shares were down more than 4% in pre-market trading after closing at $1.84 on Friday, down 3.92%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BioXcel Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu BioXcel Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX geben kräftig nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich eine Spur tiefer. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen