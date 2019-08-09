Bird Brings e-Scooter Park Trial to Fukuoka, Japan via Bird Platform in Collaboration with the City

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird today announced it will participate in the first ever micro-mobility park trial in Kaizuka Park in Fukuoka from August 31st through September 1st in partnership with the Fukuoka City government and in collaboration with Sumitomo Corporation via Bird Platform. Fukuoka, a city at the forefront of innovation, is leading the way in addressing the climate crisis by introducing micro-mobility options to help reduce traffic and CO2 emissions and has invited Bird as the first company to officially trial e-scooter technology in the city.

During the two day trial, Fukuoka locals and visitors will have the opportunity to test ride Bird e-scooters, learn and practice micro-mobility vehicle basics, speak with Bird representatives, and receive free helmets.

"We are proud to introduce Bird e-scooters in Fukuoka, a forward thinking tech and startup hub for Japan," said Travis VanderZanden, CEO and founder of Bird. "During the park trial, the community will be able to see and experience first-hand how our sustainable transportation option could seamlessly integrate into the Fukuoka's infrastructure and provide an accessible micro-mobility solution that doesn't add to congestion and easily helps get people around town."

Cities like Fukuoka that are open to embracing micro-mobility are essential to reducing the drastic effects of the climate crisis by creating a mode shift away from cars. Bird, is collaborating with Sumitomo to bring the Bird micro-mobility trial to Fukuoka. Together, Bird and Sumitomo have a shared mission to make cities more livable by reducing car usage, traffic, and carbon emissions.

About Bird Platform

Spurred by the growing demand for access to shared e-scooters and the mounting evidence that points to their impact in helping improve mobility and reduce short car trips, Bird Platform provides entrepreneurial individuals the opportunity to manage a fleet of shared e-vehicles in their community. Bird Platform is a comprehensive suite of technologies, products, tools, and services that an independent operators need to efficiently build a business and manage fleets of shared vehicles. The Platform is available globally for a service fee. For more information about Bird Platform visit: bird.co/platform .

About Bird

Founded in 2017 in Santa Monica, California by Travis VanderZanden, Bird is an electric micro-mobility company dedicated to bringing environmentally-friendly transportation solutions to communities across the world. To learn more about Bird, visit bird.co .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bird-brings-e-scooter-park-trial-to-fukuoka-japan-via-bird-platform-in-collaboration-with-the-city-300899262.html

SOURCE Bird