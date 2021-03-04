Bird Construction Awarded Contract for Accelerated Builds at Kenora Jail and Thunder Bay Correctional Centre

LISTING: TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE

SYMBOL: BDT

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and the Ministry of the Solicitor General announced today that Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) has been awarded a contract to build expansions at the Kenora Jail and the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre. These new additions will address capacity pressures and provide additional space for effective programming and improved services.

The expansions at Kenora Jail and Thunder Bay Correctional Centre will leverage both our integrated conventional site construction and innovative modular construction solutions through Bird's valued partnership with Stack Modular. Our teams in Manitoba and Ontario will bring together experience and local expertise, reaffirming our commitment to building meaningful partnerships with regional communities including engagement with local Indigenous communities.

This smaller but strategic award comes on the heels of the successful delivery of Phases I and II of the Ontario Provincial Police Modernization Projects, executed through a consortium led by Bird, and delivered for IO and the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

These state-of-the-art facilities include unique designs reflecting the communities in which they serve and are a testament to Bird's proven expertise and experience in designing, constructing, and commissioning fast-tracked and rapid delivery builds.

"We are pleased to once again be delivering infrastructure projects for these important clients. This contract underpins our proven ability to provide rapid delivery solutions and further demonstrates the unique value offering of Bird's partnership with Stack Modular," said Mr. Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "Comprehensive planning and collaboration will be at the foundation of these accelerated builds, which aligns with our values and supports our strategy to build long-term value for communities and shareholders."

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or

W.R. Gingrich, CFO

Bird Construction Inc.

5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400

Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6

Phone: (905) 602-4122

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX:BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

SOURCE Bird Construction Inc.