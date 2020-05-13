|
13.05.2020 01:34:00
Bird Construction Inc. Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors
MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. announces that each of the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 19, 2020 was elected as a Director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed. The results are as follows:
Nominee
Votes in Favour %
Votes Withheld %
J. Richard Bird
99.67
0.33
Karyn A. Brooks
99.78
0.22
Paul A. Charette
97.13
2.87
D. Greg Doyle
99.78
0.22
Bonnie D. DuPont
99.62
0.38
Teri L. McKibbon
97.30
2.70
Luc J. Messier
99.58
0.42
Ron D. Munkley
99.75
0.25
Paul R. Raboud
99.69
0.31
Arni C. Thorsteinson
70.35
29.65
The final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual shareholders meeting held on May 12, 2020, have been posted on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
About Bird Construction
Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) is one of Canada's leading General Contractors with offices in St. John's, Halifax, Saint John, Wabush, Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. The Company services the industrial, commercial and institutional markets as well as the heavy civil construction and contract surface mining sectors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information contact:
T.L. McKibbon, President & C.E.O or
W.R. Gingrich, C.F.O
Bird Construction Inc.
5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400
Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6
Phone: (905) 602-4122
SOURCE Bird Construction Inc.
