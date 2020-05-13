Bird Construction Inc. Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. announces that each of the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 19, 2020 was elected as a Director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed. The results are as follows:

Nominee Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld % J. Richard Bird 99.67 0.33 Karyn A. Brooks 99.78 0.22 Paul A. Charette 97.13 2.87 D. Greg Doyle 99.78 0.22 Bonnie D. DuPont 99.62 0.38 Teri L. McKibbon 97.30 2.70 Luc J. Messier 99.58 0.42 Ron D. Munkley 99.75 0.25 Paul R. Raboud 99.69 0.31 Arni C. Thorsteinson 70.35 29.65

The final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual shareholders meeting held on May 12, 2020, have been posted on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) is one of Canada's leading General Contractors with offices in St. John's, Halifax, Saint John, Wabush, Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. The Company services the industrial, commercial and institutional markets as well as the heavy civil construction and contract surface mining sectors.

For further information contact:

T.L. McKibbon, President & C.E.O or

W.R. Gingrich, C.F.O

Bird Construction Inc.

5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400

Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6

Phone: (905) 602-4122

