Bird Construction Inc. Has Sold Bird Capital Limited's 20% Interest In The P3 Concessions Responsible For 18 Schools And Nine Childcare Facilities In Saskatchewan To Concert Infrastructure

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of Bird Capital Limited's 20 per cent interest in the P3 concessions responsible for 18 schools and nine childcare facilities in Saskatchewan to its project partner, Concert Infrastructure. Developed as the Saskatchewan Joint-Use Schools Project I (SJUSP I) and Saskatchewan Joint-Use Schools Project II (SJUSP II), the projects made up the largest school construction program in the history of the province at the time of construction.

SJUSP I and SJUSP II are two groups of joint-use schools in Regina, Saskatoon, Warman, and Martensville, that comprise 18 schools and nine childcare facilities, on nine sites. Concert Infrastructure and Bird Construction delivered over 1.3 million square feet of new space, accommodating 11,100 Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 8 students, and 810 toddlers and infants.

All 18 schools were completed on-time and on-budget in under two years, under a design-build-finance-maintain agreement with the Government of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Ministry of Education. The schools are environmentally sustainable infrastructure projects with five joint-use schools achieving LEED Gold certification and four joint-use schools achieving LEED Silver certification. The two SJUSP were the recipient of a Silver Award for Innovative Partnership from The Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships in 2015.

